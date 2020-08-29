Connor Sinclair joins R.G. Hardie team

R.G. Hardie & Co. of Glasgow has added Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, as the organization’s newest “Champion,” working closely with the company to develop new piping products for both solo and band pipers.

At 24 years old, Sinclair is one of the youngest elite solo pipers in the world, last year winning among many other awards, the MSR at the Glenfiddich Championship and the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting.

“I played with Connor in Field Marshal Montgomery and he was also a Hardies featured artist in 2011,” said Alastair Dunn, director of R.G. Hardie & Co. “From a young age he has demonstrated a natural flair and musicianship for bagpipes which was highlighted when he won the prestigious Glenfiddich March, Strathspey and Reel in 2019. He is a fantastic addition to the Hardie team, and I look forward to working with him on refining our range of products.”

The partnership comes naturally, since Sinclair has been a fan of the company’s products for many years.

“I have played Hardie’s bagpipes and chanters from an early age, which are of the highest standards,” Sinclair said. “I look forward to assisting Alastair with developing new products, in particular, to help pipers perform with other instruments.”

Sinclair is a multi-instrumentalist with the Celtic folk group Gnoss, whose album, Drawn From Deep Water, last year received accolades, including a Scots Trad Music Awards nomination for Album of the Year.

Connor Sinclair joins fellow solo piping phenom Callum Beaumont, who joined R.G. Hardie in 2019 as a Champion.

