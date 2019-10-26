Finlay Johnston: 2019 Glenfiddich Champion

Blair Atholl, Scotland – October 26, 2019 – Finlay Johnston of Glasgow was named the 2019 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Champion, the 46th annual edition of what is generally considered to be the world championship of the art. Johnston received £1750 for the overall prize, and becomes the first piper to receive an automatic invitation to the 2020 Glenfiddich Championship.

It was the second straight win of the prize for Johnston. Twenty-two-year-old Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, had a great first Glenfiddich by finishing second overall, gaining £1000. Glenn Brown of Glasgow gained third overall and £800.

The event was again staged before a packed Great Hall at Blair Castle, hereditary home of the Duke of Atholl. The competition was broadcast live on the Internet.

Piobaireachd

1st Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry” £270

2nd Finlay Johnston, Donald Gruamach’s March” £240

3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing” £220

4th Jack Lee, Surrey British Columbia, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool” £200

5th Connor Sinclair, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy” £180

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Colin MacLellan, Stuart Samson

MSR

1st Connor Sinclair, Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Broadford Bay” £270

2nd Finlay Johnston, “Inverlochy Castle,” “Catlodge,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie” £240

3rd Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, “Pipe-Major J. McWilliams,” “Glentruim,” “Ca’ the Ewes” £220

4th Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland, “The Stirlingshire Militia,” “Lady Louden,” “The Little Cascade” £200

5th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Mrs. John MacColl,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “John Morrison, Assynt House” £180

Judges: Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

Also competing: Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, and Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland.

Following the competition performances and before the results were announced, the prestigious Balvenie Medal for services to piping was awarded to Anne Spalding of Broughty Ferry, Scotland, for her life-long commitment to teaching, pipe band leadership and unwavering support of the art.