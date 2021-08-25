Published: August 25, 2021

Brodie Watson-Massey wins MacGregor Memorial

Brodie Watson-Massey

Oban, Scotland – August 25, 2021 – Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won against seven other contestants with pre-recorded video renditions of “The Rout of the Lowland Captain” and “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kinterbert’s Fancy,” in the two-stage MacGegor Memorial piobaireachd competition for young pipers.

Cameron May of Lesmahagow, Scotland, was second; Alistair Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia third, and Hamish Drennan of Drumnadrochit, Scotland, was fourth.

The event was held in two stages, with 25 first round competitors whittled down to a final of eight judged by Murray Henderson and Dr. Angus MacDonald.

Also competing in the final were Bobby Allen, Glasgow, Callum Bevan, Abbotsford British Columbia; Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland; and Anna Smart, Auchtermuchty, Scotland.

The competition is part of the Argyllshire Gathering, this year held in limited fashion due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Additional live in-person solo piping events are being held August 25-26, reserved for higher-level “senior” players.

Pipers: If your bass drone wants to roar when struck in, it might be riding high on the bottom pin. If so your reed might be too sharp. A quick fix, if time is short, is to put a bit of tape over a third to half of the bush at the top. This will flatten the drone and allow you to shortenit by moving the middle joint down the bottom pin.

Charley Kron, C.E. Kron Bagpipes

August 26, 1972

Jimmy MacGregor wins all three open piping events and best dressed at Cowal Gathering.
