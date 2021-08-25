Brodie Watson-Massey wins MacGregor Memorial

Oban, Scotland – August 25, 2021 – Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won against seven other contestants with pre-recorded video renditions of “The Rout of the Lowland Captain” and “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kinterbert’s Fancy,” in the two-stage MacGegor Memorial piobaireachd competition for young pipers.

Cameron May of Lesmahagow, Scotland, was second; Alistair Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia third, and Hamish Drennan of Drumnadrochit, Scotland, was fourth.

The event was held in two stages, with 25 first round competitors whittled down to a final of eight judged by Murray Henderson and Dr. Angus MacDonald.

Also competing in the final were Bobby Allen, Glasgow, Callum Bevan, Abbotsford British Columbia; Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland; and Anna Smart, Auchtermuchty, Scotland.

The competition is part of the Argyllshire Gathering, this year held in limited fashion due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Additional live in-person solo piping events are being held August 25-26, reserved for higher-level “senior” players.