Cascadia, Alastair Lee, Blair Brown: top winners at ScotFest / BC Highland Games

Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 16-18, 2023 – Seattle’s Cascadia Pipe Band won both Grade 2 events, Alastair Lee and Blair Brown took the aggregate Open piping and snare drumming awards, respectively, and Cameron Bonar won all three Grade 1 amateur piping events at the annual BC Highland Games – “ScotFest” – at Centre Park. A total of 16 bands and 127 solo pipers and drummers competed.

Our thanks to the British Columbia Pipers Association for sending us the results and a photo of the massed bands.

Bands

Grade 1 (one played)

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1,)

Judges: Angus MacPherson, Lorne Cousin (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1,)

Judges: Robert Menzies, Lorne Cousin (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 2 (two competed)

Medley

1st Cascadia (1,1,2,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Angus MacPherson, Lorne Cousin (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia (2,1,2,1)

2nd Portland Metro (1,2,1,2)

Judges: Robert Menzies, Lorne Cousin (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 3 (four competed)

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial Gr.3 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,2,2,2)

3rd Vale United (3,3,3,3)

4th Keith Highlanders Gr.3 (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Robert Menzies, Lorne Cousin (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial Gr.3 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,2,2,2)

3rd Vale United (3,3,3,3)

4th Keith Highlanders Gr.3 (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Robert Menzies, Lorne Cousin (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 4 (six competed)

Medley

1st Edmonton & District (1,2,2,1)

2nd Greater Victoria Police (2,1,1,2)

3rd White Spot (3,3,3,3)

4th Northwest Junior (4,4,4,4)

5th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (5,5,5,5)

6th Kamloops Society (6,6,6,6)

Judges: John Sutherland, Blair Cooper (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greater Victoria Police (2,1,1,1)

2nd Edmonton & District (1,3,2,2)

3rd White Spot (4,2,3,3)

4th Northwest Junior (5,4,4,5)

5th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (6,5,5,4)

6th Kamloops Society (3,6,6,6)

Judges: Robert Menzies, Lorne Cousin (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches (three competed)

1st Keith Highlanders Gr.5 (1,1,3,1)

2nd Portland Metro Youth Gr.5 (2,2,1,2)

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial Gr.5 (3,3,2,3)

Judges: John Sutherland, Blair Cooper (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge” ($1,000)

2nd Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles, “Catherines Lament” ($500)

3rd Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver, “Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament” ($250)

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

6th Ross Barker

Judge: Lorne Cousin

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

3rd Seumas Coyne

4th Callum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Tori Killoran

6th Craig Sutherland

Judge: Robert Menzies

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Seumas Coyne

4th Zak Read

5th Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar Surrey, British Columbia

2nd Jeff Rowell

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Liam Forrest

5th Colin Richdale

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: Graham Davidson

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Gavin Guidotti

5th Drew Burky

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: John Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Malachi Wonder

5th Colin Richdale

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: Blair Cooper

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Brittany Crooks

2nd Brent Lowrie

3rd Jack Martin

4th Marcus Range

5th Ailsa Wilson

6th Alexandra Lye

Judge: John Lee

MSR

1st Paul Mackay

2nd Liam Boyle

3rd Ailsa Wilson

4th Jack Martin

5th Marcus Range

6th Brittany Crooks

Judge: Kevin McLean

Jig

1st Paul Mackay

2nd Liam Boyle

3rd Alexandra Lye

4th Jon Scott

5th Ailsa Wilson

6th Ian MacPhail

Judge: John Sutherland

Grade 3

2/4th March

1st Connor Lambie

2nd Andrew Moore

3rd Sheldon Birkett

4th Grace Barnes

5th Maxwell Rowley

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: Blair Cooper

Piobaireachd

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Connor Lambie

3rd Maxwell Rowley

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Sheldon Birkett

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Maxwell Rowley

3rd Connor Lambie

4th Andrew Moore

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Sheldon Birkett

Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Alex Evans

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Jacob Robertson

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Heather Mcfarlane

Judge: Mark Christy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Evans

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th Tim Riddle

5th Jacob Robertson

6th Elijah Levangie

Judge: Kevin McLean

Grade 5

2/4th March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Austin Watts

4th Keira Maloney

5th Mairi Lister

6th Logan Gillespie

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Slow Air

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Lucas Moski

4th Mairi Lister

5th Keira Maloney

6th Adelynn Williams

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Beginner

2/4th March

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Liana Sharifian

Judge: Blair Cooper

Slow Air

1st Maeve Ross

Adult

2/4th March

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Sean Maloney

4th John MacCallum

5th Doug Gardner

Judge: Mark Christy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Sean Maloney

3rd Glen Duthie

4th John MacCallum

Judge: Robert Menzies

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Taylor Killoran

3rd Amanda Colwell

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

2nd Amanda Colwell

3rd Taylor Killoran

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 1

MSR

1st Cameron Johnston

2nd Sam Linsley

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Johnston

2nd Sam Linsley

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 2

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Yu-Lun Mackenzie Wang

4th Henry Bautz

5th Christopher Moore

6th Tristan Campeau

Judge: Tim Boan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Yu-Lun Mackenzie Wang

4th Tristan Campeau

5th Christopher Moore

6th Henry Bautz

Judge: Grant Maxwell

Grade 3

2/4th March

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Nathan Affleck

3rd Callum Ross

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Callum Ross

3rd Nathan Affleck

Judge: Grant Maxwell

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Caleb Guidotti

2nd Oscar Knox

3rd Jayce Edetsberger

4th Max Fenwick

5th Taylor Esch

6th Samuel Lawler

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Caleb Guidotti

3rd Jayce Edetsberger

4th Oscar Knox

5th Chessa Ryan

6th Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Grant Maxwell

Beginner

2/4th March

1st Gabriel Evans

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

1st Emilia Guillemin Orozco

2nd Nolan Baird

Judge: John Fisher

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Sam Johnson

Judge: Grant Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Johnson

Judge: Tim Boan

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: John Fisher

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Tim Boan

Novice

2/4th March

1st Katharine Wojak

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Katharine Wojak

Judge: Grant Maxwell