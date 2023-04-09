Results
April 09, 2023

Jack Lee, Blair Brown, Cameron Bonar, Portland Metro the big winners at BCPA Indoor Meet

Delta, British Columbia – April 7-8, 2023 – Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won his record fifteenth Cairn Piobaireachd and Cameron Bonar, also of Surrey, won everything in the Amateur Grade 1 solo piping at the British Columbia Pipers’ Association’s Annual Gathering, the biggest competition on the Pacific Northwest’s circuit.

In the solo snare drumming, Blair Brown of Houston took the new Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship and with it he and three others qualify for the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championship in October. Brown received the inaugural J. Reid Maxwell Medal for his success. Brown also won the other two Open snare events.

Held at North Delta Secondary School, Portland Metro took the Grade 2 band contest, tying with Cascadia over the two events and winning on ensemble, and the overall drumming prize was a tie. Simon Fraser University was the only band to enter Grade 1.

Bands
Grade 1
1st Simon Fraser University

Grade 2
Overall
1st Portland Metro
2nd Cascadia

Medley
1st Cascadia (1,1,1,2)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)
Judges: Derek Millo, Pete Aumonier (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

MSR
1st Portland Metro (1,2,1,1)
Cascadia (2,1,2,2)
Judges: Graeme Davidson, Donald MacPhee (piping); Paul Brown (drumming; Rob Menzies (ensemble)

Grade 3
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Vale United

Grade 4
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Kamloops
3rd White Spot 4
4th Northwest Junior

Grade 5
1st Portland Metro Youth
2nd Keith Highlanders 5

Solo Piping
Cairn Piobaireachd
1st Jack Lee
2nd Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles
3rd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columba
4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver
Judge: Donald MacPhee

MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Katie Buckland, Nova Scotia
4th Edward McIlwaine
5th Joseph Stewart
Judge: Peter Aumonier

Jig
1st Seumas Coyne
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Joseph Stewart
5th Katie Buckland
6th Darran Forrest
Judge: Rob Menzies

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Colin Forrest
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Colin Richdale
6th Sandy Adams
Judge: Pete Aumonier

MSR
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Brennan Foley
3rd Colin Forrest
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Liam Murray
6th Colin Richdale
Judge: David Hilder

Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Colin Forrest
3rd Gillian Blaney
4th Liam Forrest
5th Sandy Adams
6th Brennan Foley
Judge: Blair Cooper

Solo Drumming
Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship
1st Blair Brown
2nd Robert Graham
3rd Stephen Paynter
4th Taylor Killoran
Judge: Paul Brown, Greg Dinsdale

Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
2nd Robert Graham
Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
2nd Robert Graham
3rd Taylor Killoran
Judge: Scott Robertson

