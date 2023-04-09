Jack Lee, Blair Brown, Cameron Bonar, Portland Metro the big winners at BCPA Indoor Meet

Delta, British Columbia – April 7-8, 2023 – Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won his record fifteenth Cairn Piobaireachd and Cameron Bonar, also of Surrey, won everything in the Amateur Grade 1 solo piping at the British Columbia Pipers’ Association’s Annual Gathering, the biggest competition on the Pacific Northwest’s circuit.

In the solo snare drumming, Blair Brown of Houston took the new Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship and with it he and three others qualify for the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championship in October. Brown received the inaugural J. Reid Maxwell Medal for his success. Brown also won the other two Open snare events.

Held at North Delta Secondary School, Portland Metro took the Grade 2 band contest, tying with Cascadia over the two events and winning on ensemble, and the overall drumming prize was a tie. Simon Fraser University was the only band to enter Grade 1.

Bands

Grade 1

1st Simon Fraser University

Grade 2

Overall

1st Portland Metro

2nd Cascadia

Medley

1st Cascadia (1,1,1,2)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)

Judges: Derek Millo, Pete Aumonier (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Portland Metro (1,2,1,1)

Cascadia (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Graeme Davidson, Donald MacPhee (piping); Paul Brown (drumming; Rob Menzies (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

3rd Vale United

Grade 4

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Kamloops

3rd White Spot 4

4th Northwest Junior

Grade 5

1st Portland Metro Youth

2nd Keith Highlanders 5

Solo Piping

Cairn Piobaireachd

1st Jack Lee

2nd Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles

3rd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columba

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver

Judge: Donald MacPhee

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Katie Buckland, Nova Scotia

4th Edward McIlwaine

5th Joseph Stewart

Judge: Peter Aumonier

Jig

1st Seumas Coyne

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Joseph Stewart

5th Katie Buckland

6th Darran Forrest

Judge: Rob Menzies

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Colin Richdale

6th Sandy Adams

Judge: Pete Aumonier

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Brennan Foley

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Liam Murray

6th Colin Richdale

Judge: David Hilder

Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Gillian Blaney

4th Liam Forrest

5th Sandy Adams

6th Brennan Foley

Judge: Blair Cooper

Solo Drumming

Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship

1st Blair Brown

2nd Robert Graham

3rd Stephen Paynter

4th Taylor Killoran

Judge: Paul Brown, Greg Dinsdale

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Robert Graham

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

2nd Robert Graham

3rd Taylor Killoran

Judge: Scott Robertson