Bruce Gandy the big winner of 2021 BCPA Annual Gathering
The Internet – April 2-3, 2021 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was the big winner of the 2021 British Columbia Annual Gathering, held for the first time online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gandy won the MacCrimmon Cairn Piobaireachd event for the eighth time in his long career, and was second in the Open MSR to capture the aggregate prize.
There were two piobaireachd events reserved for pipers with a B- or C-grade from the Competing Pipers Association, and Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, and Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won those events, respectively.
Callum Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, gained the aggregate prize for Grade 1 amateur piping, as well as the most aggregate points overall of any competitors at the Annual Gathering. The Most Promising Piper award went to Grace Barnes, and the Most Promising Drummer was Megan Millar.
Contestants had to submit recorded video performances, which were judged over several days. Results were kept secret until announced at the BCPA’s Ceilidh on April 17th.
Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, did not compete in the MacCrimmon Cairn, which he has won in every decade but the 2020s since the 1970s and 14 times overall.
Both Gandy and Lee have won the prize at least once in five consecutive decades.
“There were lots of technical challenges with this online competition, and I thank the team at BCPA for their hard work in pulling everything together,” Chief Steward Lynn Bullis commented. “The digital stewards, the IT team working to resolve issues and all the other volunteers behind the scenes did a great job, and I thank them. Overall, the event was a success. The online component attracted competitors from around the world, which was great. Now we would love to see them all here in-person next year, for our 89th Annual Gathering.”
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd (MacCrimmon Cairn)
1st Bruce Gandy, “The Big Spree”
2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
3rd Brad Davidson, waterloo, Ontario
4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland
5th Ciaren Ross, Glasgow
6th Andrew Hall, London
Judge: Robert Wallace
MSR
1st Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd John Dew
4th James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia
5th James MacHattie
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Chris Armstrong
Jig
1st Kyle Howie
2nd John Dew
3rd Andrew Carlisle
4th James MacHattie
5th James P. Troy
6th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
Judge: Ian Whitelaw
CPA B-Grade Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd John Dew
3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh
4th Ross Miller
5th Ciaren Ross
6th Bobby Durning
Judge: Alan Bevan
CPA C-Grade Piobaireachd
1st Brodie Watson-Massey
2nd Cameron May
3rd Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland
4th Aidan Bowen, Ontario
5th Hazel Whyte, Larkhall, Scotland
6th Calum Kaye, Edinburgh
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Bevan
2nd Angus Burke
3rd Trevor DeMass
4th Sandy Adams
5th Zachary Rattai
6th Cameron Bonar
Judge: Chris Armstrong
MSR
1st Callum Bevan
2nd Adam Blaine
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Angus Burke
5th Sandy Adams
6th Trevor DeMass
Judge: James P. Troy
Jig
1st Callum Bevan
2nd Sandy Adams
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Angus Burke
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Adam Blaine
Judge: Seumas Coyne
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st John McEvoy
2nd Andrew Burns
3rd Alasdair Buchanan
4th Liam Forrest
5th Ralph Drew
6th Colin Forrest
Judge: Derek Milloy
MSR
1st James Meiklejohn
2nd Daniel Uren
3rd Ralph Drew
4th John McEvoy
5th George Panagiotou
6th Liam Forrest
Judge: Robert Wallace
Jig
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Liam Forrest
3rd Alexandra Lye
4th Alasdair Buchanan
5th George Panagiotou
6th John McEvoy
Judge: James P. Troy
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st William Alderson
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Paul Mackay
4th Ailsa Wilson
5th Hannah Focken
6th Tim Riddle
Judge: James W. Troy
March
1st Killian McEvoy
2nd Paul Mackay
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Hannah Focken
5th Ailsa Wilson
6th Emma Livingstone
Judge: Ed McIlwaine
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Hannah Focken
3rd Paul Mackay
4th Maxwell Rowley
5th Killian McEvoy
6th Colin Richdale
Judge: Robert Wallace
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Jayne Ferlitsch
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rdDavid McMillan
4th Evan Jamieson
5th Keith Alexandrovich
6th Shara Maikranz
Judge: Ed McIlwaine
March
1st Liam Boyle
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Shara Maikranz
4th Connor Lambie
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Keith Alexandrovich
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian MacPhail
2nd Liam Boyle
3rd Tim Riddle
4th Keith Alexandrovich
5th Shara Maikranz
6th Evan Jamieson
Judge: Chris Armstrong
Grade 5
March
1st Jacob Robertson
2nd Dylan McMaster
3rd Zachary Robertson
4th Kevin Maloney
5th Grace Barnes
6th Adi Moss-Sheth
Judge: Chris Armstrong
Slow Air
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Dylan McMaster
3rd Truin Tomasetti
4th Adi Moss-Sheth
5th Jonathon Kalyn
6th Kevin Maloney
Judge: Alan Bevan
Beginner (chanter)
Slow Air
1st Keira Maloney
Judge: Seumas Coyne
March
1st Keira Maloney
Judge: James W. Troy
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st John Buchanan
2nd Duncan MacLeod
3rd Sean Maloney
4th Anders Udsen
5th Barrie McLeod
Judge: Robert Wallace
2/4 March
1st Anders Udsen
2nd Barry Kirk
3rd Jay Hackney
4th Glen Duthie
5th John Buchanan
6th Duncan MacLeod
Judge: James W. Troy
6/8 March
1st Anders Udsen
2nd Glen Duthie
3rd John Buchanan
4th Barry Kirk
5th Duncan MacLeod
Judge: Ian Whitelaw
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
MSR
1st Blake Prescott
Judge: Paul Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blake Prescott
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 2
MSR
1st Riley McNeill
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Lachlan Buchanan
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Tristan Campeau
2nd Jamie Anderson
3rd Robert Perry
4th Jeremiah Butterworth
Judge: Paul Brown
6/8 March
1st Tristan Campeau
2nd Callum McNeill
3rd Jamie Anderson
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Megan Millar
2nd Henry Bautz
3rd Nathan Affleck
4th Jake Markus
5th Evan McNutt
6th Asher Danielson
Judge: John Fisher
6/8 March
1st Megan Millar
2nd Jake Markus
3rd Henry Bautz
4th William Panagiotou
5th Hope Barnes
Judge: Paul Brown
Beginner
2/4 March (Practice Pad)
1st Jevon MacPherson
Judge: Paul Brown
6/8 March (Practice Pad)
1st Jevon MacPherson
Judge: John Fisher
Tenor Drumming
Novice
2/4 March
1st Callum Butterworth
Judge: Paul Brown
6/8 March
1st Callum Butterworth
Judge: John Fisher
Intermediate
MSR
1st Mitchell Olding
Judge: Paul Brown
6/8 March
Judge: Mitchell Olding
Judge: John Fisher