Bruce Gandy the big winner of 2021 BCPA Annual Gathering

The Internet – April 2-3, 2021 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was the big winner of the 2021 British Columbia Annual Gathering, held for the first time online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gandy won the MacCrimmon Cairn Piobaireachd event for the eighth time in his long career, and was second in the Open MSR to capture the aggregate prize.

There were two piobaireachd events reserved for pipers with a B- or C-grade from the Competing Pipers Association, and Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, and Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won those events, respectively.

Callum Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, gained the aggregate prize for Grade 1 amateur piping, as well as the most aggregate points overall of any competitors at the Annual Gathering. The Most Promising Piper award went to Grace Barnes, and the Most Promising Drummer was Megan Millar.

Contestants had to submit recorded video performances, which were judged over several days. Results were kept secret until announced at the BCPA’s Ceilidh on April 17th.

Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, did not compete in the MacCrimmon Cairn, which he has won in every decade but the 2020s since the 1970s and 14 times overall.

Both Gandy and Lee have won the prize at least once in five consecutive decades.

“There were lots of technical challenges with this online competition, and I thank the team at BCPA for their hard work in pulling everything together,” Chief Steward Lynn Bullis commented. “The digital stewards, the IT team working to resolve issues and all the other volunteers behind the scenes did a great job, and I thank them. Overall, the event was a success. The online component attracted competitors from around the world, which was great. Now we would love to see them all here in-person next year, for our 89th Annual Gathering.”

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd (MacCrimmon Cairn)

1st Bruce Gandy, “The Big Spree”

2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

3rd Brad Davidson, waterloo, Ontario

4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland

5th Ciaren Ross, Glasgow

6th Andrew Hall, London

Judge: Robert Wallace

MSR

1st Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd John Dew

4th James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

5th James MacHattie

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Chris Armstrong

Jig

1st Kyle Howie

2nd John Dew

3rd Andrew Carlisle

4th James MacHattie

5th James P. Troy

6th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

Judge: Ian Whitelaw

CPA B-Grade Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd John Dew

3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

4th Ross Miller

5th Ciaren Ross

6th Bobby Durning

Judge: Alan Bevan

CPA C-Grade Piobaireachd

1st Brodie Watson-Massey

2nd Cameron May

3rd Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland

4th Aidan Bowen, Ontario

5th Hazel Whyte, Larkhall, Scotland

6th Calum Kaye, Edinburgh

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Angus Burke

3rd Trevor DeMass

4th Sandy Adams

5th Zachary Rattai

6th Cameron Bonar

Judge: Chris Armstrong

MSR

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Adam Blaine

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Angus Burke

5th Sandy Adams

6th Trevor DeMass

Judge: James P. Troy

Jig

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Sandy Adams

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Angus Burke

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Adam Blaine

Judge: Seumas Coyne

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st John McEvoy

2nd Andrew Burns

3rd Alasdair Buchanan

4th Liam Forrest

5th Ralph Drew

6th Colin Forrest

Judge: Derek Milloy

MSR

1st James Meiklejohn

2nd Daniel Uren

3rd Ralph Drew

4th John McEvoy

5th George Panagiotou

6th Liam Forrest

Judge: Robert Wallace

Jig

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Alexandra Lye

4th Alasdair Buchanan

5th George Panagiotou

6th John McEvoy

Judge: James P. Troy

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st William Alderson

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Paul Mackay

4th Ailsa Wilson

5th Hannah Focken

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: James W. Troy

March

1st Killian McEvoy

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Hannah Focken

5th Ailsa Wilson

6th Emma Livingstone

Judge: Ed McIlwaine

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Hannah Focken

3rd Paul Mackay

4th Maxwell Rowley

5th Killian McEvoy

6th Colin Richdale

Judge: Robert Wallace

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Jayne Ferlitsch

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rdDavid McMillan

4th Evan Jamieson

5th Keith Alexandrovich

6th Shara Maikranz

Judge: Ed McIlwaine

March

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Shara Maikranz

4th Connor Lambie

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Keith Alexandrovich

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian MacPhail

2nd Liam Boyle

3rd Tim Riddle

4th Keith Alexandrovich

5th Shara Maikranz

6th Evan Jamieson

Judge: Chris Armstrong

Grade 5

March

1st Jacob Robertson

2nd Dylan McMaster

3rd Zachary Robertson

4th Kevin Maloney

5th Grace Barnes

6th Adi Moss-Sheth

Judge: Chris Armstrong

Slow Air

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Dylan McMaster

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Jonathon Kalyn

6th Kevin Maloney

Judge: Alan Bevan

Beginner (chanter)

Slow Air

1st Keira Maloney

Judge: Seumas Coyne

March

1st Keira Maloney

Judge: James W. Troy

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st John Buchanan

2nd Duncan MacLeod

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Anders Udsen

5th Barrie McLeod

Judge: Robert Wallace

2/4 March

1st Anders Udsen

2nd Barry Kirk

3rd Jay Hackney

4th Glen Duthie

5th John Buchanan

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: James W. Troy

6/8 March

1st Anders Udsen

2nd Glen Duthie

3rd John Buchanan

4th Barry Kirk

5th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Ian Whitelaw

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Blake Prescott

Judge: Paul Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blake Prescott

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 2

MSR

1st Riley McNeill

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Lachlan Buchanan

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Tristan Campeau

2nd Jamie Anderson

3rd Robert Perry

4th Jeremiah Butterworth

Judge: Paul Brown

6/8 March

1st Tristan Campeau

2nd Callum McNeill

3rd Jamie Anderson

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Megan Millar

2nd Henry Bautz

3rd Nathan Affleck

4th Jake Markus

5th Evan McNutt

6th Asher Danielson

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Megan Millar

2nd Jake Markus

3rd Henry Bautz

4th William Panagiotou

5th Hope Barnes

Judge: Paul Brown

Beginner

2/4 March (Practice Pad)

1st Jevon MacPherson

Judge: Paul Brown

6/8 March (Practice Pad)

1st Jevon MacPherson

Judge: John Fisher

Tenor Drumming

Novice

2/4 March

1st Callum Butterworth

Judge: Paul Brown

6/8 March

1st Callum Butterworth

Judge: John Fisher

Intermediate

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Paul Brown

6/8 March

Judge: Mitchell Olding

Judge: John Fisher