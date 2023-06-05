Greighlan Crossing, Alastair Lee let it ring at Bellingham

Ferndale, Washington – June 3, 2023 – Greighlan Crossing Grade 3, the top contested band event, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won the aggregate in the Open solo piping grade at the annual Bellingham Scottish Gathering. Weather was warm and dry on the unusually dusty grounds.

Bands

Grade 2

MSR

1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st North West Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Kenmore & District (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st North West Junior (1,1,2,1)

2nd Kenmore & District (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches

1st Keith Highlanders 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel, “Nameless / One of the Cragich”

2nd Alastair Lee “Sobieski’s Salute”

Judge: Shaunna Hilder, Andrew Lee

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Alastair Lee, “Kantara to El Arish,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Broadford Bay”

2nd Darran Forrest, “Hugh Kennedy,” “Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “Major David Manson”

3rd Zephan Knichel “Mrs. John MacColl,” “P-M Hector MacLean,” “Sandy Cameron”

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 1

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th Liam Forrest

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Liam Forrest

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 2

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Paul Mackay

2nd Liam Boyle

3rd Jack Martin

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Alex Lye

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Andrew Lee

Jig

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Jack Martin

5th Brittany Crooks

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Alastair Lee

[Wondering why you’re not seeing your glorious results on pipes|drums? It’s most likely because no one has sent them in yet! So, feel free to send them and a pic or two.]

Grade 3

6/8 March

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Tobin Beard

3rd Evan Jamieson

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Peter Rolstad

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Laurie Gardner

4th Tobin Beard

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Eric Spears

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Jayne Ferlitsch

2nd Duncan MacLeod

3rd Tim Riddle

4th Shara Maikranz

Judge: Andrew Lee

6/8 March

1st Duncan MacLeod

2nd Jayne Ferlitsch

3rd Gavin Calder

4th Tim Riddle

5th Shara Maikranz

Judge: Alastair Lee

Grade 5

6/8 March

1st Gavin Syme

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Slow Air

1st Eden Svangtun

2nd Ella Durning

Judge: David Hilder

Adult

2/4th March

1st Steve Barnes

2nd John MacCallum

Judge: Andrew Lee

6/8 March

1st Steve Barnes

2nd John MacCallum

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 2

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 3

2/4th March

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

3rd Samuel Lawler

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Duncan Millar

Beginner

6/8 March

1st Gabriel Evans

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Duncan Millar

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Duncan Millar