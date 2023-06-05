Greighlan Crossing, Alastair Lee let it ring at Bellingham
Ferndale, Washington – June 3, 2023 – Greighlan Crossing Grade 3, the top contested band event, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won the aggregate in the Open solo piping grade at the annual Bellingham Scottish Gathering. Weather was warm and dry on the unusually dusty grounds.
Bands
Grade 2
MSR
1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st North West Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Kenmore & District (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
1st North West Junior (1,1,2,1)
2nd Kenmore & District (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches
1st Keith Highlanders 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Andrew Lee, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel, “Nameless / One of the Cragich”
2nd Alastair Lee “Sobieski’s Salute”
Judge: Shaunna Hilder, Andrew Lee
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Alastair Lee, “Kantara to El Arish,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Broadford Bay”
2nd Darran Forrest, “Hugh Kennedy,” “Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “Major David Manson”
3rd Zephan Knichel “Mrs. John MacColl,” “P-M Hector MacLean,” “Sandy Cameron”
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 1
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Liam Forrest
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Liam Forrest
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 2
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Paul Mackay
2nd Liam Boyle
3rd Jack Martin
4th Brittany Crooks
5th Alex Lye
6th Marcus Range
Judge: Andrew Lee
Jig
1st Liam Boyle
2nd Paul Mackay
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Jack Martin
5th Brittany Crooks
6th Marcus Range
Judge: Alastair Lee
[Wondering why you’re not seeing your glorious results on pipes|drums? It’s most likely because no one has sent them in yet! So, feel free to send them and a pic or two.]
Grade 3
6/8 March
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Tobin Beard
3rd Evan Jamieson
4th Laurie Gardner
5th Tyler Coleman
6th Peter Rolstad
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Jig
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Laurie Gardner
4th Tobin Beard
5th Tyler Coleman
6th Eric Spears
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 4
2/4th March
1st Jayne Ferlitsch
2nd Duncan MacLeod
3rd Tim Riddle
4th Shara Maikranz
Judge: Andrew Lee
6/8 March
1st Duncan MacLeod
2nd Jayne Ferlitsch
3rd Gavin Calder
4th Tim Riddle
5th Shara Maikranz
Judge: Alastair Lee
Grade 5
6/8 March
1st Gavin Syme
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Slow Air
1st Eden Svangtun
2nd Ella Durning
Judge: David Hilder
Adult
2/4th March
1st Steve Barnes
2nd John MacCallum
Judge: Andrew Lee
6/8 March
1st Steve Barnes
2nd John MacCallum
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Johnston
Judge: Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Johnston
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 2
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 3
2/4th March
1st Hope Barnes
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
1st Hope Barnes
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 4
2/4th March
1st Max Fenwick
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
3rd Samuel Lawler
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
1st Max Fenwick
2nd Reilly Svangtun
Judge: Duncan Millar
Beginner
6/8 March
1st Gabriel Evans
Judge: Duncan Millar
Tenor
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Duncan Millar
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Duncan Millar
