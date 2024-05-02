The Castle Recordings – Installment #4
We continue with the fourth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “Catherine’s Lament”
- “His Father’s Lament for Donald MacKenzie”
- “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
- “Lament for the Harp Tree”
- “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”
- “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
- “Queen Anne’s Lament”
- “The Desperate Battle of the Birds”
- “The Old Woman’s Lullaby”
- “Weighing From Land”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.
NO COMMENTS YET