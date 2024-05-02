The Castle Recordings – Installment #4

We continue with the fourth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“Catherine’s Lament”

“His Father’s Lament for Donald MacKenzie”

“Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

“Lament for the Harp Tree”

“MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”

“MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

“Queen Anne’s Lament”

“The Desperate Battle of the Birds”

“The Old Woman’s Lullaby”

“Weighing From Land”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.