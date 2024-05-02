Features
May 02, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #4

We continue with the fourth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Catherine’s Lament”
  • “His Father’s Lament for Donald MacKenzie”
  • “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
  • “Lament for the Harp Tree”
  • “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”
  • “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
  • “Queen Anne’s Lament”
  • “The Desperate Battle of the Birds”
  • “The Old Woman’s Lullaby”
  • “Weighing From Land”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.

 

