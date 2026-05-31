Quay, Wilson, Parsons, Rathnayake and Nield gather solo piping hardware in Melbourne
Melbourne, Australia – May 30, 2026 – More than 70 pipers competed in the Victorian Pipers’ Association’s solo competition at Scotch College, and the top winner was Jono Quay winning three of the four A-Grade events and the aggregate trophy.
The overall winners in the other grades were Campbell Wilson (B-Grade), Finley Parsons (C-Grade), Sachindri Rathnayake (D-Grade) and Maisie Nield (Novice).
Due to an impressive entry of 30, the Novice events were each run in two heats, the top four from each going through to the Final.
St. Kilda Retail, the Australian arm of R.G. Hardie & Co. contributed the prizes: an Infinity chanter for the aggregate winners in C, D and Novice grades, practice chanters with carry cases for Novice, maintenance kits for C and D grades, and a variety of merch for the runners up in the A and B grades.
In Australia, A-Grade is the equivalent of Open/Professional in most countries, B-Grade = Grade 1 amateur, C-Grade = Grade 2, etc.
The competition was organized by the Victorian Pipers’ Association.
A-Grade (five competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Jono Quay, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Josh Chandler, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
3rd Cam Ely, “The King’s Taxes”
Judge: Matt Fraser
2/4 March
1st Dan Whelan
2nd Jono Quay
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jono Quay
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Dan Whelan
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jono Quay
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Dan Whelan
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
B-Grade (10 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
2nd Dan Whelan, “Lament for the Iolaire”
3rd Campbell Wilson, “Lament for the Iolaire”
Judge: Matt Fraser
2/4 March
1st Cam Ely
2nd Robert Wilkinson
3rd Michael Zhang
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cam Ely
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Robert Wilkinson
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Michael Zhang
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Matt Gervasoni
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
C-Grade (18 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Finley Parsons, “Corrinessan’s Salute”
2nd Mike Taylor, “Glengarry’s Lament”
3rd Isabella Lau, “Caber Feidh gu Brath”
Judge: Matt Fraser
2/4 March
1st Eden Johns
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Strathspey & Reel
1st Finley Parsons
2nd Michael Stewart
3rd Davyd Leech
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Finley Parsons
2nd Charlie Irving
3rd Henry Hayward
Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair
D-Grade (12 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Sachindri Rathnayake
2nd Isabella Lau
3rd Dylan Tran
Judge: Craig McKenzie
2/4 March
1st Sachindri Rathnayake
2nd Isabella Lau
3rd Dylan Tran
Strathspey & Reel (two parts each)
1st Sachindri Rathnayake
2nd Isabella Lau
3rd Fraser Ford
Judges Matt Gervasoni, Stephanie Scott
Novice (30 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Fergus McKittrick
2nd Maisie Nield
3rd Isaac Kunde
Judge: Crair McKenzie
2/4 March Final
1st Maisie Nield
2nd Fergus McKittrick
3rd Jeremy Xue
Judge: Matt Fraser
Slow Air
1st Maisie Nield
2nd William Batchelor
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: Chris Sinclair
Novice Heat judges: Michael Stewart, Robert Wilkinson, Stephanie Scott, Matt Gervasoni
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