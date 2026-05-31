Quay, Wilson, Parsons, Rathnayake and Nield gather solo piping hardware in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia – May 30, 2026 – More than 70 pipers competed in the Victorian Pipers’ Association’s solo competition at Scotch College, and the top winner was Jono Quay winning three of the four A-Grade events and the aggregate trophy.

The overall winners in the other grades were Campbell Wilson (B-Grade), Finley Parsons (C-Grade), Sachindri Rathnayake (D-Grade) and Maisie Nield (Novice).

Due to an impressive entry of 30, the Novice events were each run in two heats, the top four from each going through to the Final.

St. Kilda Retail, the Australian arm of R.G. Hardie & Co. contributed the prizes: an Infinity chanter for the aggregate winners in C, D and Novice grades, practice chanters with carry cases for Novice, maintenance kits for C and D grades, and a variety of merch for the runners up in the A and B grades.

In Australia, A-Grade is the equivalent of Open/Professional in most countries, B-Grade = Grade 1 amateur, C-Grade = Grade 2, etc.

The competition was organized by the Victorian Pipers’ Association.

A-Grade (five competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Jono Quay, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Josh Chandler, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

3rd Cam Ely, “The King’s Taxes”

Judge: Matt Fraser

2/4 March

1st Dan Whelan

2nd Jono Quay

3rd Josh Chandler

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jono Quay

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Dan Whelan

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jono Quay

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Dan Whelan

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

B-Grade (10 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

2nd Dan Whelan, “Lament for the Iolaire”

3rd Campbell Wilson, “Lament for the Iolaire”

Judge: Matt Fraser

2/4 March

1st Cam Ely

2nd Robert Wilkinson

3rd Michael Zhang

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cam Ely

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Robert Wilkinson

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Michael Zhang

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Matt Gervasoni

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

C-Grade (18 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Finley Parsons, “Corrinessan’s Salute”

2nd Mike Taylor, “Glengarry’s Lament”

3rd Isabella Lau, “Caber Feidh gu Brath”

Judge: Matt Fraser

2/4 March

1st Eden Johns

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Charlie Schaefer

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Michael Stewart

3rd Davyd Leech

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Charlie Irving

3rd Henry Hayward

Judges: James Easdon, Chris Sinclair

D-Grade (12 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Sachindri Rathnayake

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Dylan Tran

Judge: Craig McKenzie

2/4 March

1st Sachindri Rathnayake

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Dylan Tran

Strathspey & Reel (two parts each)

1st Sachindri Rathnayake

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Fraser Ford

Judges Matt Gervasoni, Stephanie Scott

Novice (30 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Fergus McKittrick

2nd Maisie Nield

3rd Isaac Kunde

Judge: Crair McKenzie

2/4 March Final

1st Maisie Nield

2nd Fergus McKittrick

3rd Jeremy Xue

Judge: Matt Fraser

Slow Air

1st Maisie Nield

2nd William Batchelor

3rd Fergus McKittrick

Judge: Chris Sinclair

Novice Heat judges: Michael Stewart, Robert Wilkinson, Stephanie Scott, Matt Gervasoni