Jono Quay wins A-Grade everything at Victorian Pipers’ Association 2026 season solo piping kick-off

Sunbury, Melbourne – April 18, 2026 – Jonathan Quay of Melbourne won all four A-Grade events at the Victorian Pipers’ Association’s first in-person solo piping competition of 2026. The event was held at Rupertswood Mansion on the grounds of Salesian College in Sunbury, a suburb of Melbourne.

Campbell Wilson was the overall B-Grade winner, and Finely Parsons, Sachindri Rathnayake, and Weston Carey gained the aggregate trophies in the C-, D- and Novice grades, respectively. A total of 41 pipers competed across all grades, a record for a Victorian Pipers’ Association season-opening competition.

The contest was sponsored by the Sunshine Foundation, a charitable foundation created in honour of Hugh Victor McKay, an industrialist in Melbourne during the late 1800s to early 1900s. H.V. McKay founded the Sunshine Harvesters company and had significant involvement with pipe bands, funding the Sunshine Pipe Band, which eventually became the current Victoria Scottish Pipe Band. This year marks the centenary of H.V. McKay’s passing.

The Sunshine Foundation’s sponsorship enabled the Victorian Pipers’ Association to award a prize purse of AUD$2100, distributed across all grades.

Rupertswood Mansion, the venue, was owned by McKay. The mansion has a prominent place in Australian history as the birthplace of the famous Ashes cricket series. The first Ashes test match was played at the cricket ground adjacent to Rupertswood, and the legendary “burning of the bails” and “presentation of the Urn” were held at the mansion.

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jonathan Quay

2nd Joshua Chandler

3rd Stephen Ross

2/4 March

1st Jonathan Quay

2nd Dan Whelan

3rd Joshua Chandler

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jonathan Quay

2nd Dan Whelan

3rd Joshua Chandler

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jonathan Quay

2nd Dan Whelan

3rd Joshua Chandler

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Dan Whelan

3rd Craig McKenzie

2/4 March

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Stephanie Scott

3rd Michael Zhang

Strathspey & Reel

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Stephanie Scott

3rd Michael Zhang

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Stephanie Scott

3rd Cam Ely

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Mike Taylor

3rd Ian Thorn

2/4 March

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Charlie Schaefer

3rd Charli Millar

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Charli Millar

3rd Charlie Schaefer

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Charli Millar

3rd Lyn Vanos

D-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Isabella Lau

2nd Sachindri Rathnayake

3rd Dylan Tran

2/4 March

1st Sachindri Rathnayake

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Roger Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sachindri Rathnayake

2nd Dylan Tran

3rd Roger Sinclair

Novice

Piobaireachd

1st Weston Carey

2nd Matt McKay

3rd Fergus McKittrick

2/4 March

1st Weston Carey

2nd Fergus McKittrick

3rd Maisie Nield

Slow Air

1st Fergus McKittrick

2nd Weston Carey

3rd Maisie Nield

The judges for the various events were James Easdon, Cam Ely, Matt Gervasoni, Craig McKenzie, Brett Tidswell, Dan Whelan and Robert Wilkinson.