Jono Quay takes almost everything to win top trophy at Scots Albury Solo Piping

Albury, New South Wales, Australia – July 6, 2024 – The New South Wales border town of Albury was host to the Victorian Pipers Association’s comprehensive solo piping competition, where Jono Quay of Melbourne won four of the five A-Grade events in which he competed. Liam Nicolson, also from Melbourne, won the twice-through A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel.

Guest judges Mike Cusack and Malcolm McRae also conducted a piobaireachd workshop the following day, each master covering three tunes set for this year’s Silver Medal events.

A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jono Quay, “MacNeil of Barra’s March”

2nd Stephan Ross, “Hector MacLean’s Lament”

3rd Jack Watson, “The Desperate Battle”

4th Liam Nicolson, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”

Judges: Mike Cusack, Malcolm McRae

Double MSR

1st Liam Nicolson, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “Inverary Castle,” “Caber Feidh,” “Alex Cameron, Champion Piper,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

Also competing:

Jono Quay, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Lady Louden,” “Thomson’s Dirk,” “Fiona MacLeod”

Jack Watson, “Mrs. Donald MacLean,” “The Glenfinnan Highland Gathering,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Top of Craig Venow,” “Sandy Cameron,” “The Rejected Suitor”

Judges: Mike Cusack, Malcolm McRae, Sam Young, Andrew Sneddon, Barry Gray

2/4 March

1st Jono Quay

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd Jack Watson

Judges: Mike Cusack

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jono Quay

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd Jack Watson

Judges: Andrew Sneddon

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jono Quay

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd Jack Watson

Judges: Barry Gray

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Henry Carls, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young

2/4 March

1st Henry Carls

2nd Graham Durant-Law

Judges: Barry Gray

Strathspey & Reel

1st Henry Carls

2nd Graham Durant-Law

Judges: Sam Young

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Graham Durant-Law

2nd Henry Carls

Judges: Andrew Sneddon

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Stephanie Scott

2nd Lyn Vanos

3rd Roger Sinclair

Judges: Malcolm McRae

2/4 March

1st Jonnie Coe

2nd Jess Jeffery

3rd Stephanie Scott

Judges: Sam Young

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jonnie Coe

2nd Finlay Parsos

3rd Stephanie Scott

Judges: Andrew Sneddon

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jonnie Coe

2nd Finlay Parsos

3rd Jess Jeffrey

Judges: Barry Gray

D Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Mike Taylor

2nd James Brisolin

3rd Ebony Ciccocioppo

Judges: Malcolm McRae

2/4 March

1st Mike Taylor

2nd James Brisolin

3rd Ebony Ciccocioppo

Judges: Andrew Sneddon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ebony Ciccocioppo

2nd Mike Taylor

3rd James Brisolin

Judges: Barry Gray

Novice

Piobaireachd

1st Jeanae Bao

2nd Janae Quach

3rd Sachindri Rathnayake

Judges: Malcolm McRae

2/4 March

1st Jeanae Bao

2nd Charlie Millar

3rd Sachindri Rathnayake

Judges: Mike Cusack

Slow Air

1st Jeanae Bao

2nd Charlie Millar

3rd Isabella Lau

Judges: Sam Young