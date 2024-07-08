Jono Quay takes almost everything to win top trophy at Scots Albury Solo Piping
Albury, New South Wales, Australia – July 6, 2024 – The New South Wales border town of Albury was host to the Victorian Pipers Association’s comprehensive solo piping competition, where Jono Quay of Melbourne won four of the five A-Grade events in which he competed. Liam Nicolson, also from Melbourne, won the twice-through A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel.
Guest judges Mike Cusack and Malcolm McRae also conducted a piobaireachd workshop the following day, each master covering three tunes set for this year’s Silver Medal events.
A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jono Quay, “MacNeil of Barra’s March”
2nd Stephan Ross, “Hector MacLean’s Lament”
3rd Jack Watson, “The Desperate Battle”
4th Liam Nicolson, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
Judges: Mike Cusack, Malcolm McRae
Double MSR
1st Liam Nicolson, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “Inverary Castle,” “Caber Feidh,” “Alex Cameron, Champion Piper,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
Also competing:
Jono Quay, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Lady Louden,” “Thomson’s Dirk,” “Fiona MacLeod”
Jack Watson, “Mrs. Donald MacLean,” “The Glenfinnan Highland Gathering,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Top of Craig Venow,” “Sandy Cameron,” “The Rejected Suitor”
Judges: Mike Cusack, Malcolm McRae, Sam Young, Andrew Sneddon, Barry Gray
2/4 March
1st Jono Quay
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Jack Watson
Judges: Mike Cusack
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jono Quay
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Jack Watson
Judges: Andrew Sneddon
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jono Quay
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Jack Watson
Judges: Barry Gray
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Henry Carls, “The Massacre of Glencoe”
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young
2/4 March
1st Henry Carls
2nd Graham Durant-Law
Judges: Barry Gray
Strathspey & Reel
1st Henry Carls
2nd Graham Durant-Law
Judges: Sam Young
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Graham Durant-Law
2nd Henry Carls
Judges: Andrew Sneddon
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Stephanie Scott
2nd Lyn Vanos
3rd Roger Sinclair
Judges: Malcolm McRae
2/4 March
1st Jonnie Coe
2nd Jess Jeffery
3rd Stephanie Scott
Judges: Sam Young
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jonnie Coe
2nd Finlay Parsos
3rd Stephanie Scott
Judges: Andrew Sneddon
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jonnie Coe
2nd Finlay Parsos
3rd Jess Jeffrey
Judges: Barry Gray
D Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Taylor
2nd James Brisolin
3rd Ebony Ciccocioppo
Judges: Malcolm McRae
2/4 March
1st Mike Taylor
2nd James Brisolin
3rd Ebony Ciccocioppo
Judges: Andrew Sneddon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ebony Ciccocioppo
2nd Mike Taylor
3rd James Brisolin
Judges: Barry Gray
Novice
Piobaireachd
1st Jeanae Bao
2nd Janae Quach
3rd Sachindri Rathnayake
Judges: Malcolm McRae
2/4 March
1st Jeanae Bao
2nd Charlie Millar
3rd Sachindri Rathnayake
Judges: Mike Cusack
Slow Air
1st Jeanae Bao
2nd Charlie Millar
3rd Isabella Lau
Judges: Sam Young
NO COMMENTS YET