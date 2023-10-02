Scotch College Melbourne wins inaugural Australian Juvenile Championships; Jono Quay, Steven Shedden big winners at Australian Solo Championships

Warwick, Queensland, Australia – September 29-30, 2023 – The first ever Australian Juvenile Pipe Band Championships and Australian Solo Championships were held at SCOTS PGC College saw Scotch College Melbourne #1 win the Juvenile A grade on a hot and sunny spring day. Queensland Police Juvenile took the Juvenile B grade, while Brisbane Boys College #3 won the Development grade.

Ten bands competed across the three grades, while more than 300 entered the solo piping and drumming events held on the Friday. Jonathan Quay won all three Open Piping events, while Steven Shedden took the Open Snare Drumming competition.

The competitions were part of CelticFest, a Celtic arts and culture celebration at the Warwick Show Grounds that attracted a large crowd.

Australian Juvenile Pipe Band Championships

Juvenile A

Aggregate

1st Scotch College Melbourne (10)

2nd Brisbane Boys College #1 (14)

Drumming: Scotch College Melbourne

Medley

1st Scotch College Melbourne (1,1,1,1)

2nd Brisbane Boys College #1 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Tom McGirr (piping); Dean Hall (drumming); Steven Matthews (ensemble)

MSR

1st Scotch College Melbourne (2,2,1,1)

2nd Brisbane Boys College #1 (ens.pref.) (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Tom McGirr (piping); Dean Hall (drumming); Steven Matthews (ensemble)

Juvenile B

Aggregate

1st Queensland Police Juvenile (21)

2nd Scotch College Melbourne #2 (22)

3rd Brisbane Boys College (24)

4th Ballarat Grammar School (29)

5th Scots PGC Warwick (29)

6th PLC Melbourne (40)

7th Presbyterian Ladies College Sydney (56)

Drumming: Ballarat Grammar School

Medley

1st Brisbane Boys College (2,3,4,1)

2nd Queensland Police Juvenile (1,1,5,4)

3rd Scotch College Melbourne #2 (4,4,3,2)

4th Ballarat Grammar School (5,5,1,3)

5th Scots PGC Warwick (3,2,6,6)

6th PLC Melbourne (6,6,2,5)

7th Presbyterian Ladies College Sydney (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Tom McGirr (piping); Dean Hall (drumming); Steven Matthews (ensemble)

MSR

1st Scotch College Melbourne #2 (3,3,2,1)

2nd Queensland Police Juvenile (1,1,5,3)

3rd Brisbane Boys College #2 (4,4,4,2)

4th Scotch PGC Warwick (ens.pref.) (2,2,6,5)

5th Ballarat Grammar (5,5,1,4)

6th PLC Melbourne (6,6,3,6)

7th Presbyterian Ladies College Sydney (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Tom McGirr (piping); Dean Hall (drumming); Steven Matthews (ensemble)

Development

Marches

1st Brisbane Boys College #3 (2,2,1,1)

2nd Knox Grammar #3 (1,1,3,2)

3rd Scots PGC Warwick Development (3,3,2,3)

4th Granville Boys High School (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Tom McGirr (piping); Dean Hall (drumming); Steven Matthews (ensemble)

Australian Solo Championships

Open Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Jonathan Quay, Melbourne, “Sobieski’s Salute”

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd Liam Nicholson

Judge: Ross Campbell

MSR

1st Jonathan Quay, “Edinburgh City Police,” “Athol Cummers,” “Thompson’s Dirk”

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd William Sincock

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jonathan Quay, “The Man From Skye,” “The Bride’s Jig”

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd William Sincock

Open Snare Drumming

1st Steven Shedden

2nd Joe Flemming

3rd Ed Roxburgh