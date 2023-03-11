2023 New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Champions: Canterbury Caledonian Society

Christchurch, New Zealand – March 11, 2023 – Canterbury Caledonian Society successfully defended their New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Champions title against four other Grade 1 bands in a full day of competition at North Hagley Park in the heart of the country’s picturesque city.

The band won both the Medley and MSR events, with all-firsts from the judges in ensemble and drumming, while runners-up Manawatu Scottish took four firsts in piping. Both bands will be competing at the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow in August.

In Grade 2, Australia’s Hawthorn took the overall prize, winning both the Medley and MSR.

Nearly 50 bands in total competed at the event, and the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association has made a video of the entire livestream of the event on its YouTube Channel.

Grade 1

Overall

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society

2nd Manawatu Scottish

3rd Auckland & District

4th ILT City of Invercargill

5th New Zealand Police

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (3,2,1,1)

2nd Auckland & District (2,3,2,2)

3rd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,5,3)

4th New Zealand Police (5,5,3,4)

5th ILT City of Invercargill (4,4,4,5)

Judges: Ian Lyons, Stuart Easton (piping); Harold Gillespie (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,2,3)

3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,2)

4th ILT City of Invercargill (4,4,4,5)

5th New Zealand Police (5,5,5,4)

Judges: Greg Wilson, Liam Kernaghan (piping); Ross Ferguson (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

Grade 2 (six competed)

Overall

1st Hawthorn

2nd St. Andrew’s College

Drumming: Hawthorn

Grade 3 (eight competed)

Overall

1st City of Tauranga

2nd Canterbury Caledonia (Gr3)

Drumming: City of Tauranga

Bass Section: City of Tauranga

Grade 4A (11 competed)

Overall

1st Scotch College Melbourne

2nd Hamilton Caledonian

Drumming: Brisbane Boys’ College

Bass Section: Scotch College Melbourne

Grade 4B (nine competed)

Overall

1st South Canterbury

2nd ILT City of Invercargill (Gr4)

Drumming: City of Sails

Bass Section: City of Dunedin

Juvenile (eight competed)

1st St. Andrew’s College A

Bass Section: St. Andrew’s College A

The name of the bi-annual New Zealand Championships was expanded to include “South Pacific” to be more descriptively accurate and inclusive of and attractive to non-Kiwi pipe bands. As it when last held in 2021, the contest was streamed live in a ticketed online broadcast.