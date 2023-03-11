Results
March 11, 2023

2023 New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Champions: Canterbury Caledonian Society

Christchurch, New Zealand – March 11, 2023 – Canterbury Caledonian Society successfully defended their New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Champions title against four other Grade 1 bands in a full day of competition at North Hagley Park in the heart of the country’s picturesque city.

The band won both the Medley and MSR events, with all-firsts from the judges in ensemble and drumming, while runners-up Manawatu Scottish took four firsts in piping. Both bands will be competing at the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow in August.

In Grade 2, Australia’s Hawthorn took the overall prize, winning both the Medley and MSR.

Nearly 50 bands in total competed at the event, and the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association has made a video of the entire livestream of the event on its YouTube Channel.

Grade 1
Overall
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society
2nd Manawatu Scottish
3rd Auckland & District
4th ILT City of Invercargill
5th New Zealand Police

Canterbury Caledonian Society competing at the 2023 New Zealand & South Pacific Championships in Christchurch.

Medley
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (3,2,1,1)
2nd Auckland & District (2,3,2,2)
3rd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,5,3)
4th New Zealand Police (5,5,3,4)
5th ILT City of Invercargill (4,4,4,5)
Judges: Ian Lyons, Stuart Easton (piping); Harold Gillespie (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,1,1)
2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,2,3)
3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,2)
4th ILT City of Invercargill (4,4,4,5)
5th New Zealand Police (5,5,5,4)
Judges: Greg Wilson, Liam Kernaghan (piping); Ross Ferguson (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

Grade 2 (six competed)
Overall
1st Hawthorn
2nd St. Andrew’s College
Drumming: Hawthorn

Grade 3 (eight competed)
Overall
1st City of Tauranga
2nd Canterbury Caledonia (Gr3)
Drumming: City of Tauranga
Bass Section: City of Tauranga

Grade 4A (11 competed)
Overall
1st Scotch College Melbourne
2nd Hamilton Caledonian
Drumming: Brisbane Boys’ College
Bass Section: Scotch College Melbourne

Grade 4B (nine competed)
Overall
1st South Canterbury
2nd ILT City of Invercargill (Gr4)
Drumming: City of Sails
Bass Section: City of Dunedin

Juvenile (eight competed)
1st St. Andrew’s College A
Bass Section: St. Andrew’s College A

The name of the bi-annual New Zealand Championships was expanded to include “South Pacific” to be more descriptively accurate and inclusive of and attractive to non-Kiwi pipe bands. As it when last held in 2021, the contest was streamed live in a ticketed online broadcast.

