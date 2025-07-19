Results
July 19, 2025

Peel Police win Grade 2 at Ontario’s 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival

Cambridge, Ontario – July 19, 2025 – Sunny and warm weather was to competitors’ liking at the annual Cambridge Highland Games at Winston Churchill Park, and a good-sized crowd attended.

With no Grade 1 entries, Grade 2 was the highest-level band contest of the day, which the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won against two other entries.

Sean McKeown gained the Professional Piper of the Day trophy. There were no entries to the Professional Solo Snare Drumming competition. Cameron MacDonald won the aggregate Grade 1 Amateur category in a tie with Aidan Hogan, broken by the MSR result.

The Peel Regional Police competing in the Grade 2 Medley competition at the 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival, in Cambridge, Ontario.

Bands
Grade 2 (Medley, three entered)
1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,1)
2nd Guelph (2,1,2,2)
3rd Toronto Police (3,3,3,3)
Mid-Section: Peel Police
Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, four entered)
1st Glengarry (1,1,4,2)
2nd Guelph (Gr3) (4,2,3,1)
3rd Durham Regional Police (2,4,2,3)
4th Peel Regional Police (Gr3) (3,3,1,4)
Mid-Section: Peel Police
Judges: Doug MacRae, Tyler Harris (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Medley, eight entered)
1st Rob Roy (2,1,2,2)
2nd Hamilton Police (1,2,4,1)
3rd Niagara Regional Police  (3,4,1,3)
4th Paris-Port Dover (7,3,3,4)
5th Michigan Scottish (6,5,7,5)
6th Georgetown (5,6,6,6)
7th Cabar Feidh (8,7,5,7)
8th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (4,8,8,8)
Mid-Section: Rob Roy
Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley, 12 entered)
1st London Fire Fighters (1,2,3,1)
2nd Durham Regional Police (4,1,4,3)
3rd Dundas (11,4,1,2)
4th Peel Regional Police (2,9,7,4)
5th Spirit of Ontario (5,7,6,5)
6th St. Andrew’s College (6,3,9,6)
7th Henderson Highlanders (8,10,2,7)
8th Baile-Mor Dealanach (3,6,11,9)
9th Smiths Falls Gordon (7,5,12,8)
10th Pipes and Drums of Lindsay (9,8,5,10)
11th Niagara Regional Police (10,12,8,12)
12th Hamilton Police (12,11,10,11)
Mid-Section: Dundas
Judges: Doug MacRae,Tyler Harris (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd (11 competed)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Aidan Bowen
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Alastair Murray
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Calum MacDonald

2/4 March (13 competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Ian K. MacDonald
6th MacGregor van de Ven
Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel (13 competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th MacGregor van de Ven
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Pete Aumonier

Hornpipe & Jig (12 competed)
1st Joe Biggs
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th MacGregor van de Ven
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Solo Drumming
Grade 1 (five entered)
MSR
1st Cameron MacDonald
2nd Aidan Hogan
3rd Rita DeNobriga
4th Cole Chisholm
Judge: Michael Hunter

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aidan Hogan
2nd Cameron MacDonald
3rd Cole Chisholm
4th Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Harvey Dawson

Stay tuned for more results and videos from the 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival.

 

