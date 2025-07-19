Peel Police win Grade 2 at Ontario’s 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival

Cambridge, Ontario – July 19, 2025 – Sunny and warm weather was to competitors’ liking at the annual Cambridge Highland Games at Winston Churchill Park, and a good-sized crowd attended.

With no Grade 1 entries, Grade 2 was the highest-level band contest of the day, which the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won against two other entries.

Sean McKeown gained the Professional Piper of the Day trophy. There were no entries to the Professional Solo Snare Drumming competition. Cameron MacDonald won the aggregate Grade 1 Amateur category in a tie with Aidan Hogan, broken by the MSR result.

Bands

Grade 2 (Medley, three entered)

1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,1)

2nd Guelph (2,1,2,2)

3rd Toronto Police (3,3,3,3)

Mid-Section: Peel Police

Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, four entered)

1st Glengarry (1,1,4,2)

2nd Guelph (Gr3) (4,2,3,1)

3rd Durham Regional Police (2,4,2,3)

4th Peel Regional Police (Gr3) (3,3,1,4)

Mid-Section: Peel Police

Judges: Doug MacRae, Tyler Harris (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Medley, eight entered)

1st Rob Roy (2,1,2,2)

2nd Hamilton Police (1,2,4,1)

3rd Niagara Regional Police (3,4,1,3)

4th Paris-Port Dover (7,3,3,4)

5th Michigan Scottish (6,5,7,5)

6th Georgetown (5,6,6,6)

7th Cabar Feidh (8,7,5,7)

8th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (4,8,8,8)

Mid-Section: Rob Roy

Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Elliott (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley, 12 entered)

1st London Fire Fighters (1,2,3,1)

2nd Durham Regional Police (4,1,4,3)

3rd Dundas (11,4,1,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (2,9,7,4)

5th Spirit of Ontario (5,7,6,5)

6th St. Andrew’s College (6,3,9,6)

7th Henderson Highlanders (8,10,2,7)

8th Baile-Mor Dealanach (3,6,11,9)

9th Smiths Falls Gordon (7,5,12,8)

10th Pipes and Drums of Lindsay (9,8,5,10)

11th Niagara Regional Police (10,12,8,12)

12th Hamilton Police (12,11,10,11)

Mid-Section: Dundas

Judges: Doug MacRae,Tyler Harris (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd (11 competed)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Aidan Bowen

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Alastair Murray

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Calum MacDonald

2/4 March (13 competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Ian K. MacDonald

6th MacGregor van de Ven

Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel (13 competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th MacGregor van de Ven

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Hornpipe & Jig (12 competed)

1st Joe Biggs

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th MacGregor van de Ven

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Solo Drumming

Grade 1 (five entered)

MSR

1st Cameron MacDonald

2nd Aidan Hogan

3rd Rita DeNobriga

4th Cole Chisholm

Judge: Michael Hunter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aidan Hogan

2nd Cameron MacDonald

3rd Cole Chisholm

4th Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Harvey Dawson

Stay tuned for more results and videos from the 2025 Cambridge Scottish Festival.