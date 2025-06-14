Results
June 14, 2025

Florida’s City of Dunedin wins Grade 2 at Georgetown 2025

Georgetown, Ontario – June 14, 2025 – Immaculately sunny, breezy and warm weather benefited the 50th anniversary Georgetown Highland Games, where Florida’s City of Dunedin won Grade 2 against three other bands in the top competitive event.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the sole entry in Grade 1 and performed one of their competition medleys.

Sean McKeown won the Professional Piper of the Day award, and Kyle Wardell was the Professional Snare Drummer of the Day. Amateur Piper of the Day went to Jean -Sebastian Gamache, and the Amateur Snare Drummer of the Day was Cameron MacDonald.

Bands
Grade 1 (MSR, one played)
78th Fraser Highlanders

Grade 2 (Medley, four competed)
1st City of Dunedin (3,1,1,2)
2nd Toronto Police (1,2,4,1)
3rd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,3,3)
4th Guelph (4,3,2,4)
Bass & Tenors: City of Dunedin
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)

City of Dunedin marches into the Grade 2 Medley circle at the 2025 Georgetown Highland Games, Georgetown, Ontario.

Grade 3 (MSR, four competed)
1st Glengarry (1,1,1,1)
2nd Durham Police (2,2,3,2)
3rd Guelph (Gr3) (4,4,2,3)
Bass & Tenors: Glengarry (3,3,4,4)
Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Medley, nine competed)
1st Hamilton Police (3,1,1,1)
2nd Rob Roy (1,3,2,2)
3rd Niagara Police (2,4,3,3)
Bass & Tenors: Hamilton Police
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley, 11 competed)
1st Smiths Falls (1,1,4,3)
2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (2,3,6,2)
3rd London Firefighters (6,6,1,1)
Bass & Tenors: London Firefighters
Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
A (seven competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Tyler Johnson
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Alastair Murray
Judge: Lorne Cousin

B (six competed)
1st Andrew Hutton
2nd Adam Tingskou
3rd Aidan Bowen
4th Mike Allegretti
5th Bill Peters
6th Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Pete Aumonier

2/4 March ( competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Joe Biggs
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Tyler Johnson
Judge: Calum MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel (14 competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Joe Biggs
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Tyler Johnson
Judge: Hector MacDonald

Hornpipe & Jig (13 competed)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Andrew Hutton
3rd Tyler Johnson
4th Sean McKeown
5th Joe Biggs
6th Caleb Thbodeau
Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Snare Drumming
Professional
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Tom Pierce
Judge: Harvey Dawson

Hornpipe & Jig
Kyle Wardell

 

