Florida’s City of Dunedin wins Grade 2 at Georgetown 2025

Georgetown, Ontario – June 14, 2025 – Immaculately sunny, breezy and warm weather benefited the 50th anniversary Georgetown Highland Games, where Florida’s City of Dunedin won Grade 2 against three other bands in the top competitive event.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the sole entry in Grade 1 and performed one of their competition medleys.

Sean McKeown won the Professional Piper of the Day award, and Kyle Wardell was the Professional Snare Drummer of the Day. Amateur Piper of the Day went to Jean -Sebastian Gamache, and the Amateur Snare Drummer of the Day was Cameron MacDonald.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results and videos from Georgetown.

Bands

Grade 1 (MSR, one played)

78th Fraser Highlanders

Grade 2 (Medley, four competed)

1st City of Dunedin (3,1,1,2)

2nd Toronto Police (1,2,4,1)

3rd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,3,3)

4th Guelph (4,3,2,4)

Bass & Tenors: City of Dunedin

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, four competed)

1st Glengarry (1,1,1,1)

2nd Durham Police (2,2,3,2)

3rd Guelph (Gr3) (4,4,2,3)

Bass & Tenors: Glengarry (3,3,4,4)

Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Medley, nine competed)

1st Hamilton Police (3,1,1,1)

2nd Rob Roy (1,3,2,2)

3rd Niagara Police (2,4,3,3)

Bass & Tenors: Hamilton Police

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley, 11 competed)

1st Smiths Falls (1,1,4,3)

2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (2,3,6,2)

3rd London Firefighters (6,6,1,1)

Bass & Tenors: London Firefighters

Judges: Liz Sheridan, Peter Sinclair (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

A (seven competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: Lorne Cousin

B (six competed)

1st Andrew Hutton

2nd Adam Tingskou

3rd Aidan Bowen

4th Mike Allegretti

5th Bill Peters

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Pete Aumonier

2/4 March ( competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Joe Biggs

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Calum MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel (14 competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Joe Biggs

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Hornpipe & Jig (13 competed)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Andrew Hutton

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Sean McKeown

5th Joe Biggs

6th Caleb Thbodeau

Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Snare Drumming

Professional

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Tom Pierce

Judge: Harvey Dawson

Hornpipe & Jig

Kyle Wardell