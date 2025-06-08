PPBSO holds its first independently run outdoor event
Hamilton, Ontario – June 7, 2025 – Joining the growing trend of associations organizing and staging outdoor competitions independently, the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario held the inaugural Hamilton Gathering, the organization’s first sanctioned event of the 2025 season, on the grounds of the Scottish Rite in Ontario’s steel city.
Eight bands competed in three grades. The Hamilton Police won Grade 4, the top contested grade.
Alexander Rocheleau won three of the four top-level amateur solo piping events, and Cameron Redford and Cameron Sinibaldi split the Grade 2 solo snare drumming contests, the highest grade in that category on the day. Professional events were not offered.
Worldwide, outdoor pipe band contests traditionally start with a third-party Highland games working with a pipe band association to stage the events. With a general decline in games, associations have begun to hold contests independently, accepting sponsorships to augment entry fees and gate receipts.
Grade 3 (Medley)
1st Guelph (Gr3) (1,1,1,1)
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 4 (Mini MSR)
1st Hamilton Police (2,1,1,1)
2nd Paris-Port Dover (1,2,2,2)
3rd Cabar Feidh (3,4,4,3)
4th Georgetown (4,3,3,4)
Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 5 (March Medley)
1st Dundas (1,1,1,1)
2nd Hamilton Police (Gr5) (2,2,2,2)
3rd Spirit of Ontario (3,3,3,3)
Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Carole Smith
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
4th John Mitchell
5th Alexander Rocheleau
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Grade 1
March
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: John Elliott
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Matt Greco
3rd Brittany Wright
Judge: Trish Kirkwood
Jig
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: Michael Grey
Solo Snare Drumming
Grade 2
MSR
1st Cameron Redford
2nd Cameron Sinibaldi
Judge: Drew Duthart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Sinibaldi
2nd Cameron Redford
Judge: Drew Duthart
