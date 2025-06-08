Results
June 08, 2025

PPBSO holds its first independently run outdoor event

The Scottish Rite in Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton, Ontario – June 7, 2025 – Joining the growing trend of associations organizing and staging outdoor competitions independently, the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario held the inaugural Hamilton Gathering, the organization’s first sanctioned event of the 2025 season, on the grounds of the Scottish Rite in Ontario’s steel city.

Eight bands competed in three grades. The Hamilton Police won Grade 4, the top contested grade.

Alexander Rocheleau won three of the four top-level amateur solo piping events, and Cameron Redford and Cameron Sinibaldi split the Grade 2 solo snare drumming contests, the highest grade in that category on the day. Professional events were not offered.

Worldwide, outdoor pipe band contests traditionally start with a third-party Highland games working with a pipe band association to stage the events. With a general decline in games, associations have begun to hold contests independently, accepting sponsorships to augment entry fees and gate receipts.

Grade 3 (Medley)
1st Guelph (Gr3) (1,1,1,1)
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Mini MSR)
1st Hamilton Police (2,1,1,1)
2nd Paris-Port Dover (1,2,2,2)
3rd Cabar Feidh (3,4,4,3)
4th Georgetown (4,3,3,4)
Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)
1st Dundas (1,1,1,1)
2nd Hamilton Police (Gr5) (2,2,2,2)
3rd Spirit of Ontario (3,3,3,3)
Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Carole Smith
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
4th John Mitchell
5th Alexander Rocheleau
Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 1
March
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Matt Greco
3rd Brittany Wright
Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Jig
1st Alexander Rocheleau
2nd Brittany Wright
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Snare Drumming
Grade 2
MSR
1st Cameron Redford
2nd Cameron Sinibaldi
Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Sinibaldi
2nd Cameron Redford
Judge: Drew Duthart

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
June 03, 2025
Little impact from strained Canada-USA economic relations for strong Chicago and Maxville entries
News
June 02, 2025
Resolution of PPBSO legal matter
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?