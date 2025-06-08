PPBSO holds its first independently run outdoor event

Hamilton, Ontario – June 7, 2025 – Joining the growing trend of associations organizing and staging outdoor competitions independently, the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario held the inaugural Hamilton Gathering, the organization’s first sanctioned event of the 2025 season, on the grounds of the Scottish Rite in Ontario’s steel city.

Eight bands competed in three grades. The Hamilton Police won Grade 4, the top contested grade.

Alexander Rocheleau won three of the four top-level amateur solo piping events, and Cameron Redford and Cameron Sinibaldi split the Grade 2 solo snare drumming contests, the highest grade in that category on the day. Professional events were not offered.

Worldwide, outdoor pipe band contests traditionally start with a third-party Highland games working with a pipe band association to stage the events. With a general decline in games, associations have begun to hold contests independently, accepting sponsorships to augment entry fees and gate receipts.

Grade 3 (Medley)

1st Guelph (Gr3) (1,1,1,1)

Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Mini MSR)

1st Hamilton Police (2,1,1,1)

2nd Paris-Port Dover (1,2,2,2)

3rd Cabar Feidh (3,4,4,3)

4th Georgetown (4,3,3,4)

Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police

Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Dundas (1,1,1,1)

2nd Hamilton Police (Gr5) (2,2,2,2)

3rd Spirit of Ontario (3,3,3,3)

Bass & Tenor section: Hamilton Police

Judges: Jim McGillivray, Matt MacIsaac (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Carole Smith

2nd Brittany Wright

3rd Matt Greco

4th John Mitchell

5th Alexander Rocheleau

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 1

March

1st Alexander Rocheleau

2nd Brittany Wright

3rd Matt Greco

Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alexander Rocheleau

2nd Matt Greco

3rd Brittany Wright

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Jig

1st Alexander Rocheleau

2nd Brittany Wright

3rd Matt Greco

Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Snare Drumming

Grade 2

MSR

1st Cameron Redford

2nd Cameron Sinibaldi

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Sinibaldi

2nd Cameron Redford

Judge: Drew Duthart