Greighlan Crossing, A.Lee, McAndrew, Justice the top winners at Victoria Games ’26

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada – May 16, 2026 – Greighlan Crossing was the overall Grade 3 winner in the top contested band event at the Victoria Highland Games, held in pristine weather on Canada’s Victoria Day Weekend in British Columbia’s capital city.

Alastair Lee, Tommi McAndrew, and Harry Justice won the top overall awards in the Open solo piping, snare drumming, and tenor drumming categories. It was the third consecutive year that Lee won the trophy.

It was the 163rd year of the competitions, one of the world’s longest-running Highland Games.

Grade 1 (one played)

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Richard Parkes, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Jack Lee, Terry Lee (Piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

Drumming: Greighlan Crossing

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Jack Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (2,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (1,2,2,2)

Judges: Jack Lee, Terry Lee (Piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Greater Victoria Police

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

3rd White Spot 4

4th Mount Arrowsmith

Drumming: Greater Victoria Police

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,3,2,1)

2nd Greater Victoria Police (2,2,1,2)

3rd White Spot 4 (4,1,3,3)

4th Mount Arrowsmith (3,4,4,4)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greater Victoria Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,2,2)

3rd White Spot 4 (4,3,4,3)

4th Mount Arrowsmith (3,4,3,4)

Judges: Graham Davidson, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)

Grade 5

Overall

1st Capital City

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Drumming: Capital City / Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Medley

Capital City

Judges: Jack Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Capital City (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Graham Davidson, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd James P. Troy

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Callum Bevan

6th Edward McIlwaine

Judge: Craig Sutherland

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th James P. Troy

5th Callum Bevan

6th Zak Read

Judge: Richard Parkes

Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Zak Read

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Callum Bevan

6th James P. Troy

Judge: Graham Davidson

Open Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Megan Millar

4th Bryce Kreger

5th Jake Mix

6th Amanda Colwell

Judge: Colin Magee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Jake Mix

3rd Tommi McAndrew

4th Malcolm Fuller

5th Amanda Colwell

6th Bryce Kreger

Judge: Colin Magee

Open Solo Tenor Drumming

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Bridget Hall

3rd Elise Svangtun

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harry Justice

2nd Bridget Hall

3rd Elise Svangtun

Judge: John Fisher