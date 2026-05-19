Greighlan Crossing, A.Lee, McAndrew, Justice the top winners at Victoria Games ’26
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada – May 16, 2026 – Greighlan Crossing was the overall Grade 3 winner in the top contested band event at the Victoria Highland Games, held in pristine weather on Canada’s Victoria Day Weekend in British Columbia’s capital city.
Alastair Lee, Tommi McAndrew, and Harry Justice won the top overall awards in the Open solo piping, snare drumming, and tenor drumming categories. It was the third consecutive year that Lee won the trophy.
It was the 163rd year of the competitions, one of the world’s longest-running Highland Games.
Grade 1 (one played)
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Richard Parkes, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Jack Lee, Terry Lee (Piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)
Grade 3
Overall
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Vale United
Drumming: Greighlan Crossing
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Jack Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (2,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (1,2,2,2)
Judges: Jack Lee, Terry Lee (Piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Greater Victoria Police
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
3rd White Spot 4
4th Mount Arrowsmith
Drumming: Greater Victoria Police
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,3,2,1)
2nd Greater Victoria Police (2,2,1,2)
3rd White Spot 4 (4,1,3,3)
4th Mount Arrowsmith (3,4,4,4)
Judges: Richard Parkes, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greater Victoria Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,2,2)
3rd White Spot 4 (4,3,4,3)
4th Mount Arrowsmith (3,4,3,4)
Judges: Graham Davidson, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)
Grade 5
Overall
1st Capital City
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Drumming: Capital City / Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Medley
Capital City
Judges: Jack Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Capital City (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Graham Davidson, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Richard Parkes (ensemble)
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd James P. Troy
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Callum Bevan
6th Edward McIlwaine
Judge: Craig Sutherland
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th James P. Troy
5th Callum Bevan
6th Zak Read
Judge: Richard Parkes
Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Zak Read
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Callum Bevan
6th James P. Troy
Judge: Graham Davidson
Open Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Megan Millar
4th Bryce Kreger
5th Jake Mix
6th Amanda Colwell
Judge: Colin Magee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Jake Mix
3rd Tommi McAndrew
4th Malcolm Fuller
5th Amanda Colwell
6th Bryce Kreger
Judge: Colin Magee
Open Solo Tenor Drumming
MSR
1st Harry Justice
2nd Bridget Hall
3rd Elise Svangtun
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Harry Justice
2nd Bridget Hall
3rd Elise Svangtun
Judge: John Fisher
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