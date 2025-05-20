Victoria Games celebrate Victoria with biggest victories by Greighlan Crossing, Alastair Lee
Victoria, British Columbia—May 17-28, 2025—Greighlan Crossing won both Grade 3 band events, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was the aggregate winner in the Open solo piping at the Victoria Highland Games over the Victoria Day Weekend. Eleven bands and 111 solo competitors took part in the two-day event.
The Victoria Highland Games are the longest consecutively running Highland games in the world (there were no breaks during the COVID crisis) and the oldest in North America.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Vale United
Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Vale United
Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Greater Victoria Police
3rd White Spot 4
4th Mid Island Competition
Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Greater Victoria Police
3rd White Spot 4
4th Mid Island Competition
Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set (Saturday)
1st Capital City
2nd Campbell River
Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Quick Marches Set (Sunday)
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
2nd Campbell River
3rd Capital City
4th 443 Squadron RCAF
Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Edward McIlwaine
3rd Callum Bevan
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Zephan Knichel
6th James P. Troy
Judge: Andrew Lee
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Liam Forrest
4th Colin Forrest
5th James P. Troy
6th Callum Bevan
Judge: Barry Donaldson
Jig
1st James P. Troy
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Alistair Bevan
5th Edward McIlwaine
6th Callum Bevan
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Jack Martin
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Aaron Malcomb
5th Kyle Barrie
6th Kyle Gaul
Judge: Andrew Lee
MSR
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd George Panagiotou
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Colin Richdale
5th Grace Barnes
6th Jack Martin
Judge: Barry Donaldson
Jig
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Jeff Rowell
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Evan Jamieson
5th George Panagiotou
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Evans
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Silas Heard
5th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March
1st Alex Evans
2nd Silas Heard
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Evans
2nd Silas Heard
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Eden Svangtun
3rd Leeya de Villiers
4th Keelan Allen
5th Jayne Ferlitsch
6th Adrienne Quane
Judge: Jack Lee
2/4 March
1st Keelan Allen
2nd Leeya de Villiers
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Sean Underwood
5th Robert Morris
6th William Alderson
Judge: David Hennigan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Jayne Ferlitsch
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Keelan Allen
5th Adrienne Quane
6th Leeya de Villiers
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Elijah Levangie
2nd Mairi Lister
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Scott Casebolt
5th Joe Williamson
6th Heather McFarlane
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March
1st Elijah Levangie
2nd Joe Williamson
3rd Heather McFarlane
4th Mairi Lister
5th Austin Watts
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: David Hennigan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Keefe McWilliams
2nd Austin Watts
3rd Joe Williamson
4th Heather McFarlane
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Mairi Lister
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Brody Baird
2nd Noah Pinchbeck
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Aiden Huston
5th Kieran Macdonald
6th Ashton Webb
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Shona Lister
2nd Brody Baird
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Hila de Villiers
5th Ashton Webb
6th Noah Pinchbeck
Judge: David Hilder
Slow Air
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Ashton Webb
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Noah Pinchbeck
5th Shona Lister
6th Lily McIntyre
Judge: Jack Lee
Adult
2/4 March
1st Christopher Coon
Judge: David Hennigan
Piobaireachd
1st Christopher Coon
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Christopher Coon
2nd Hugh Jack
Judge: Jack Lee
Adult Prep
2/4 March
1st Todd Thomson
Judge: David Hennigan
6/8 March
1st Todd Thomson
Judge: Terry Lee
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Jake Mix
Judge: Colin Magee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jake Mix
Judge: Colin Magee
Grade 1
MSR
1st Megan Millar
2nd Mackenzie Wang
Judge: Colin Magee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Mackenzie Wang
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Keiran Stephan
4th Max Fenwick
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Keiran Stephan
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
3rd Aiden Huston
4th Hope Barnes
Judge: Colin Magee
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
Judge: Colin Magee
6/8 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Maiya Frick
2nd Madeleine Ferrie
3rd Nolan Baird
4th Francois de Villiers
5th William LeRoy
Judge: John Fisher
6/8 March
1st Noah Bozic
2nd William LeRoy
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Francois de Villiers
5th Maiya Frick
Judge: Colin Magee
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Harry Justice
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Alexis Hagen
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Harry Justice
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
3rd Alexis Hagen
Judge: John Fisher
Intermediate
MSR
1st Cooper Hossack
Judge: Colin Magee
6/8 March
1st Cooper Hossack
Judge: John Fisher
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Colin Magee
6/8 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
Judge: John Fisher
NO COMMENTS YET