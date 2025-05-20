Victoria Games celebrate Victoria with biggest victories by Greighlan Crossing, Alastair Lee

Victoria, British Columbia—May 17-28, 2025—Greighlan Crossing won both Grade 3 band events, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was the aggregate winner in the Open solo piping at the Victoria Highland Games over the Victoria Day Weekend. Eleven bands and 111 solo competitors took part in the two-day event.

The Victoria Highland Games are the longest consecutively running Highland games in the world (there were no breaks during the COVID crisis) and the oldest in North America.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Greater Victoria Police

3rd White Spot 4

4th Mid Island Competition

Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Greater Victoria Police

3rd White Spot 4

4th Mid Island Competition

Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set (Saturday)

1st Capital City

2nd Campbell River

Judges: David Hilder, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Quick Marches Set (Sunday)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

2nd Campbell River

3rd Capital City

4th 443 Squadron RCAF

Judges: Terry Lee, Barry Donaldson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Edward McIlwaine

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Zephan Knichel

6th James P. Troy

Judge: Andrew Lee

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Colin Forrest

5th James P. Troy

6th Callum Bevan

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Jig

1st James P. Troy

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Alistair Bevan

5th Edward McIlwaine

6th Callum Bevan

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th Aaron Malcomb

5th Kyle Barrie

6th Kyle Gaul

Judge: Andrew Lee

MSR

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd George Panagiotou

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Colin Richdale

5th Grace Barnes

6th Jack Martin

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Jeff Rowell

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Evan Jamieson

5th George Panagiotou

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Evans

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Silas Heard

5th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March

1st Alex Evans

2nd Silas Heard

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Evans

2nd Silas Heard

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Leeya de Villiers

4th Keelan Allen

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Adrienne Quane

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March

1st Keelan Allen

2nd Leeya de Villiers

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Sean Underwood

5th Robert Morris

6th William Alderson

Judge: David Hennigan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Jayne Ferlitsch

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Keelan Allen

5th Adrienne Quane

6th Leeya de Villiers

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Elijah Levangie

2nd Mairi Lister

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Scott Casebolt

5th Joe Williamson

6th Heather McFarlane

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March

1st Elijah Levangie

2nd Joe Williamson

3rd Heather McFarlane

4th Mairi Lister

5th Austin Watts

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: David Hennigan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Keefe McWilliams

2nd Austin Watts

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Heather McFarlane

5th Elijah Levangie

6th Mairi Lister

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Brody Baird

2nd Noah Pinchbeck

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Aiden Huston

5th Kieran Macdonald

6th Ashton Webb

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Shona Lister

2nd Brody Baird

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Hila de Villiers

5th Ashton Webb

6th Noah Pinchbeck

Judge: David Hilder

Slow Air

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Ashton Webb

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Noah Pinchbeck

5th Shona Lister

6th Lily McIntyre

Judge: Jack Lee

Adult

2/4 March

1st Christopher Coon

Judge: David Hennigan

Piobaireachd

1st Christopher Coon

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher Coon

2nd Hugh Jack

Judge: Jack Lee

Adult Prep

2/4 March

1st Todd Thomson

Judge: David Hennigan

6/8 March

1st Todd Thomson

Judge: Terry Lee

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Jake Mix

Judge: Colin Magee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jake Mix

Judge: Colin Magee

Grade 1

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Colin Magee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Mackenzie Wang

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Keiran Stephan

4th Max Fenwick

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Keiran Stephan

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

3rd Aiden Huston

4th Hope Barnes

Judge: Colin Magee

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Colin Magee

6/8 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Maiya Frick

2nd Madeleine Ferrie

3rd Nolan Baird

4th Francois de Villiers

5th William LeRoy

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Noah Bozic

2nd William LeRoy

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Francois de Villiers

5th Maiya Frick

Judge: Colin Magee

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Alexis Hagen

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harry Justice

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

3rd Alexis Hagen

Judge: John Fisher

Intermediate

MSR

1st Cooper Hossack

Judge: Colin Magee

6/8 March

1st Cooper Hossack

Judge: John Fisher

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Colin Magee

6/8 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

Judge: John Fisher