RMM3, Alastair Lee, Blair Brown top prize-winners at 161st Victoria Games
Victoria, British Columbia – May 18-19, 2024 – The 161st Victoria Highland Games saw brilliant sunshine and perfect conditions in the afternoon at Topaz Park for Pacific Northwest pipers and drummers. Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 took the top competitive prize in the Grade 3 band competition. Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won all three Open solo piping events, repeating his 2023 aggregate title, and Blair Brown won both Open solo snare drumming contests.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Graham Davidson, Bruce Gandy (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Terry Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bruce Gandy (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Vale United
Judges: Graham Davidson, Bruce Gandy (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Vale United
Judges: Terry Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bruce Gandy (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Greater Victoria Police
2nd Salt Lake Scots 4
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
4th Mid Island Competition
5th White Spot 4
Judges: Graham Davidson, Bruce Gandy (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greater Victoria Police
2nd White Spot 4
3rd Salt Lake Scots 4
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
5th Mid Island Competition
Judges: Terry Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bruce Gandy (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set (Saturday)
1st Edmonton Transit
2nd Salt Lake Scots 5
3rd Clansman
4th Campbell River
Judges: Graham Davidson, Bruce Gandy (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Quick Marches Set (Sunday)
1st Salt Lake Scots 5
2nd Edmonton Transit
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
4th Campbell River
5th Clansman
Judges: Terry Lee, Graham Davidson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bruce Gandy (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland
3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver
5th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
6th Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
Judge: Bruce Gandy
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California
6th Alistair Bevan
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Alistair Bevan
5th Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia
6th Seumas Coyne
Judge: Graham Davidson
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Liam Forrest
2nd Colin Forrest
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Christopher Johnson
5th Malachi Wonder
6th George Panagiotou
Judge: Bruce Gandy
MSR
1st Liam Boyle
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Colin Richdale
5th Liam Forrest
6th Christopher Johnson
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Liam Boyle
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Malachi Wonder
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Alex Evans
4th Marcus Range
5th Evan Jamieson
6th William Alderson
Judge: Terry Lee
2/4 March
1st Evan Jamieson
2nd Ailsa Wilson
3rd Grace Barnes
4th Marcus Range
5th Alexandra Lye
6th Ian MacPhail
Judge: Graham Davidson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Evan Jamieson
2nd Ailsa Wilson
3rd Marcus Range
4th Ian MacPhail
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Alexandra Lye
Judge: James W. Troy
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Cora Williams
3rd Kevin Maloney
4th Olivia Boydstun
5th Tim Riddle
6th Jayne Ferlitsch
Judge: James W. Troy
2/4 March
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Cora Williams
3rd Jayne Ferlitsch
4th Triona McMaster
5th Duncan MacLeod
6th Olivia Boydstun
Judge: David Hennigan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Cora Williams
3rd Jayne Ferlitsch
4th Duncan MacLeod
5th Olivia Boydstun
6th Triona McMaster
Judge: James W. Troy
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Silas Heard
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Mairi Lister
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Keira Maloney
Judge: Jack Lee
2/4 March
1st Silas Heard
2nd Heather Mcfarlane
3rd Leeya de Villiers
4th Keira Maloney
5th Alan Mackay
6th Sean Underwood
Judge: David Hennigan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Mairi Lister
2nd Leeya de Villiers
3rd Keelan Allen
4th Keira Maloney
5th Alan Mackay
6th Eden Svangtun
Judge: Graham Davidson
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Austin Watts
2nd Evan Markus
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Ella Durning
5th Matt Gardner
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Evan Markus
2nd Joe Williamson
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Shona Lister
5th Kyla de Villiers
6th Austin Watts
Judge: David Hennigan
Slow Air
1st Maeve Ross
2nd Ella Durning
3rd Joe Williamson
4th Matt Gardner
5th Austin Watts
6th Kyla de Villiers
Judge: Jack Lee
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd Sean Maloney
3rd Doug Gardner
4th Christopher Coon
Judge: Graham Davidson
2/4 March
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd Doug Gardner
3rd Sean Maloney
4th Christopher Coon
Judge: David Hennigan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Steve Barnes
2nd Cynthia Byrne
3rd Christopher Coon
4th Sean Maloney
Judge: Jack Lee
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
2nd Jake Mix
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
2nd Jake Mix
Judge: Colin Magee
Grade 1
MSR
1st Mackenzie Wang
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Megan Millar
Judge: Colin Magee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Sam Linsley
3rd Malcolm Fuller
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 2
MSR
1st Henry Bautz
2nd Jessica Frye
3rd Erin Allen
4th Hope Barnes
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Henry Bautz
2nd Keiran Stephan
3rd Erin Allen
4th Jessica Frye
Judge: Colin Magee
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Alex Keene
3rd Max Fenwick
Judge: Colin Magee
6/8 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
3rd Chris Hugie
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th William LeRoy
5th Reilly Svangtun
6th Nolan Baird
Judge: John Fisher
6/8 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Francois de Villiers
5th Reilly Svangtun
6th William Burr
Judge: Colin Magee
Tenor
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: John Fisher
MSR
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Colin Magee
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Cianna Starycki
3rd Jaycee Hughes
4th Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Colin Magee
6/8 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: John Fisher
