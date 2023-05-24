Alastair Lee, Cameron Bonar, Blair Brown in the sweeps at Victoria Games

Victoria, British Columbia – May 20-21, 2023 – The 160th Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival saw clean sweeps of the Open and Grade 1 solo piping by Alistair Lee and Cameron Bonar, while Blair Brown took both Open solo snare drumming events. The competition brought in Paul Turner from the RSPBA and Brian Switalla from the RNZPBA to judge.

A special Canadian Invitational Drum-Majors Competition was put on with Shannon Brooks, Royal Canadian Air Force 400 Squadron Pipes & Drums; Gibb Fraser, Royal Burgh of Annan; Kara Gilmour, Police Scotland & Federation; Jason Paguio, Simon Fraser University; Liam Renton, Inveraray & District; and Colleen Wilson, City of Sacramento competing before RSPBA judge Alan McBride of Northern Ireland. Ultimately it was Gilmour who took the prize.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: James W. Troy, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Terry Lee, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); James W. Troy (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Medley Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

Judges: Graham Davidson, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

Judges: Terry Lee, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming): Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Greater Victoria Police

2nd White Spot 4

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Terry Lee, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming): Graham Davidson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greater Victoria Police

2nd White Spot 4

Judges: Graham Davidson, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches

1st Clansman

2nd Campbell River

Judges: Graham Davidson, Brian Switalla (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Solo

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Alistair Bevan

4th Callum Bevan

Judge: Brian Switalla

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Alistair Bevan

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Callum Bevan

5th Tori Killoran

6th Darran Forrest

Judge: Graham Davidson

Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Tori Killoran

4th Alistair Bevan

5th Callum Bevan

6th Darran Forrest

Judge: Hal Senyk

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Sandy Adams

5th Liam Forrest

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: James W. Troy

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Sandy Adams

4th Liam Forrest

5th Aiden Fowler

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: Terry Lee

Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Aiden Fowler

5th Colin Forrest

6th Sandy Adams

Judge: Graham Davidson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Aidan de Villiers

4th Ian MacPhail

6th Ailsa Wilson

Judge: Brian Switalla

2/4 March

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Aidan de Villiers

4th Jack Martin

5th Ian MacPhail

6th Marcus Range

Judge: David Hennigan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Aidan de Villiers

4th Jack Martin

5th Marcus Range

6th Ian MacPhail

Judge: David Hennigan

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Evan Jamieson

2nd Laurie Gardner

3rd Maxwell Rowley

4th Connor Lambie

5th Grace Barnes

6th Steffan de Villiers

Judge: James W. Troy

2/4 March

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Connor Lambie

3rd Maxwell Rowley

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Sheldon Birkett

6th Steffan de Villiers

Judge: Hal Senyk

Strathspey & Reel

1st Steffan de Villiers

2nd Sheldon Birkett

3rd Maxwell Rowley

4th Connor Lambie

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: David Hennigan

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Evans

2nd Elijah Levangie

3rd Laura Stott

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Alexander Affleck

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Hal Senyk

2/4 March

1st Alex Evans

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Leeya de Villiers

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Jacob Robertson

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Terry Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Evans

2nd Jacob Robertson

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th Elijah Levangie

5th Kevin Maloney

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Hal Senyk

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Mairi Lister

2nd Silas Heard

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Keira Maloney

5th Lucas Moski

6th Joe Williamson

Judge: David Hennigan

Slow Air

1st Silas Heard

2nd Keira Maloney

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Mairi Lister

5th Lucas Moski

6th Joe Williamson

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Silas Heard

2nd Keira Maloney

3rd Mairi Lister

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Joe Williamson

6th Eden Svangtun

Judge: James W. Troy

Beginner

Slow Air

1st Shona Lister

Judge: Brian Switalla

2/4 March

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Shona Lister

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Maeve Ross

Judge: Graham Davidson

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Amanda Colwell

Judge: Paul Turner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

2nd Amanda Colwell

Judge: Colin Magee

Grade 1

MSR

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Colin Magee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Paul Turner

Grade 2

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Paul Turner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Colin Magee

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Callum Ross

2nd Hope Barnes

Judge: Paul Turner

6/8 March

1st Callum Ross

2nd Hope Barnes

Judge: Colin Magee

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd William LeRoy

3rd William Burr

4th Francois de Villiers

Judge: Paul Turner

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Colin Magee

Tenor

Intermediate

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Colin Magee

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Paul Turner

Novice

2/4 March

1st Frances Nokleby

Judge: Colin Magee

6/8 March

1st Frances Nokleby

Judge: Paul Turner