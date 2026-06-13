Jack Taylor awarded MBE for services to piping

Jack Taylorhas been made a Member of the British Empire in the annual King’s Honours for his lifetime of service to piping.

”I am quite astonished really, and pleased that the pipes and their music is being recognized in this way,” Taylor said about receiving the MBE. “i feel that most of us in piping feel that they want to give back, and that many do as much or more than I ever have.”

A Highland Society of London Gold Medallist (Northern Meeting, 1973, “Lament for the Children”, he served as president of the Piobaireachd Society for many years, and is credited with being a main driver of opening up the then 100-year-old organization to a more tolerant view of ceol mor and bringing it into the internet age.

Originally from St. Andrews, Scotland, Taylor’s first instructor was Bert Barron. He went on to learn piobaireachd from Robert Nicol for 11 years of monthly tuition, amassing a vast repertoire of tunes.

Since 1982, he has lived in the village of Aboyne, where he served the community as a general medical practitioner, along with his wife, Mary.

In addition to his work with the Piobaireachd Society, Jack Taylor is a sought-after judge of solo competitions at the highest levels. He was a piper with Grade 2 Buchan Peterson of Aberdeen for several years.

He has been a regular and enthusiastic contributor to pipes|drums for many years and was the subject of a pipes|drums Interview in March 2006.

Congratulations to Dr. Jack Taylor on receiving the MBE, and we thank him for his contributions to the art of Highland piping.