The pipes|drums Piobaireachd Panel – Part 2

The first 15-minute installment of the three-part pipes|drums Piobaireachd Panel saw panellists Colin MacLellan, Derek Midgley and Jack Taylor consider the current status of our big music.

The pipes|drums Piobaireachd Panel – Part 1



In Part 2, the panel discuss where they believe ceol mor is heading, and what is likely for the art based on what they’ve experienced.

Edinburgh’s Colin MacLellan has won both Highland Society of London Gold Medals (Inverness 1982, Oban 1992), two Silver Chanters (1990, ’91) and a raft of other big prizes at the highest levels. He served as president of the Competing Pipers Association for nearly a decade in the 2000s, and is currently head of the Solo Piping Judges’ Association, which he co-founded in the 2010s as the UK’s first unified organization for adjudicators of piping contests. He’s in-demand worldwide as a teacher and judge of piping.

Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is an active competitor at the Open/Professional level. He won the Silver Medal for piobaireachd at the Northern Meeting in 2012, the Dunvegan Medal at Skye in 2016, and both the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal and Bar to the Medal at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario, in 2018. He was elected president of the Competing Pipers Association in 2020.

Originally from St. Andrew’s Scotland, and for many years a resident of Aboyne, Jack Taylor was a pupil of the famed Bob Brown and Bob Nicol for more than a decade, beginning when he was a medical student at the University of Aberdeen. He won the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting in 1973 and was a regular prize-winner in the Clasp. During his 12-year tenure as president of the Piobaireachd Society, he ushered in a new era of openness and tolerance for a wider variety of perspectives on the music. He’s a sought-after teacher and adjudicator at competitions of the highest levels.

Here’s Part 2 of our conversation:

Stay tuned for Part 3 of the pipes|drums Piobaireachd Panel in which we discuss what they personally would like to see in ceol mor’s future.

Related

The pipes|drums Piobaireachd Panel – Part 1



Derek Midgley first non-UK-resident CPA president

August 16, 2020

Derek Midgley wins Piobaireachd Society (Canada) double gold

August 3, 2018

New Jersey’s Midgley wins Dunvegan Medal

August 2, 2016

Take a piob break: Dr. Jack Taylor

April 13, 2020

Taylor confirms resignation from Piobaireachd Society presidency

February 21, 2019

10 Questions With . . . Dr. Jack Taylor

July 31, 2007

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 1

November 1, 2009

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 2

November 30, 2009

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 3

December 31, 2009

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 4

January 31, 2010

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 5

February 28, 2010