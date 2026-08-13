Andrew Zhao: 2026 Pipe Idol

Glasgow – August 13, 2026 – After four gruelling qualifying heats and an extra-arduous Final of four in the National Piping Centre’s Auditorium, Andrew Zhao of Houston was named Pipe Idol 2026, receiving a set of Fred Morrison Reelpipes.

Zhao had only a few hours earlier qualified for the final by winning Heat 4 at Piping Live!’s Centre Stage, making for an extra-long day and a weekend of competition when he plays with St. Thomas Alumni on Friday and Saturday of the World Pipe Band Championships.

Also competing were (alphabetical by last name): Kai Hay (Scotland), Liam Nicolson (Scotland/Australia), and Lachlan Rennie (Scotland).

Each piper had to perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley for a panel of unidentified judges interspersed in the audience.

The Final was watched by an appreciative in-person audience and a large worldwide audience via Piping Live! livestream broadcast.

The annual Pipe Idol qualifying process started in March 2026 when auditions were open to any piper younger than 21 who wanted to submit a video for review by a panel that ultimately narrowed down entries to 16 pipers.

Since 2004, numerous Pipe Idol winners have gone on to piping glory, including Highland Society of London Gold Medallists Connor Sinclair (2013) and Brodie Watson-Massey (2019), Silver Medallist Cameron Bonar (2023), and solo supremo Sarah Muir (2010).

Of note, Andrew Zhao is a pupil of Northern Meeting Clasp winner Nick Hudson, as was (and is) 2025 Pipe Idol winner Alex Pavlovic, also from Houston.