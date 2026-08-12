Kai Hay takes Pipe Idol Heat 3

Glasgow – August 13, 2026 – The third heat of Piping Live!’s 2026 Pipe Idol competition was won by Scotland’s Kai Hay, chosen by an unidentified group of three judges to go through to the four-piper Grand Final on Thursday, August 13th.

Each piper in the heats must perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley.

Also competing were (alphabetical by last name) Sam Foote, New Zealand; Charlie Mack, Scotland; and Flora Stone, USA.

Hay now can look forward to competing in the Pipe Idol Final on August 13th at 4 pm against winners of the first and second heats, Liam Nicolson and Lachlan Rennie, as well as the eventual winner of Heat 4 at 11 am, also on August 13th.

The ticketed heat was held at the Festival’s Centre Stage.