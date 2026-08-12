Results
August 12, 2026

Kai Hay takes Pipe Idol Heat 3

Kai Hay competing in Heat 3 of the 2026 Pipe Idol competition at Piping Live! [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 13, 2026 – The third heat of Piping Live!’s 2026 Pipe Idol competition was won by Scotland’s Kai Hay, chosen by an unidentified group of three judges to go through to the four-piper Grand Final on Thursday, August 13th.

Each piper in the heats must perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley.

Also competing were (alphabetical by last name) Sam Foote, New Zealand; Charlie Mack, Scotland; and Flora Stone, USA.

Hay now can look forward to competing in the Pipe Idol Final on August 13th at 4 pm against winners of the first and second heats, Liam Nicolson and Lachlan Rennie, as well as the eventual winner of Heat 4 at 11 am, also on August 13th.

The ticketed heat was held at the Festival’s Centre Stage.

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 11, 2026
2026 International Quartet champions: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
Results
August 11, 2026
Worlds Week Question of the Day #1: Is it time to replace the Grade 1 and Grade 2 MSR?
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?