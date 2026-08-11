2026 International Quartet champions: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Glasgow – August 11, 2026 – After two knee-knocking, stomach-churning, why-did-I-ever-volunteer-for-this? performances, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia emerged winners of the 2026 International Quartet Competition at a packed Strathclyde Suite in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Also competing were foursomes from (in alphabetical order) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland); Inveraray & District (Scotland); Police Scotland Fife (Scotland); ScottishPower (Scotland); and Simon Fraser University (Canada).

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia were the chosen winners by five unidentified judges interspersed in the audience, who submitted their separate rankings to Piping Live! competition organizers after each event. The rankings were then tabulated without discussion to determine the winner.

The competing quartets delivered, first, an MSR, and then returned after an intermission to play a Medley, all tunes of their own choosing. The four members of the first event had to play in the second.

The format is considered by some as much a test of nerves as a trial of musicality. One significant slip can easily torpedo a quartet’s chances, particularly if a judge emphasizes technical mistakes over the big-picture performance.

The contest was sponsored by G1 Reeds.