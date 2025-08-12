Results
2025 International Quartet Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery

Glasgow – August 12, 2025 – The Field Marshal Montgomery foursome won the 2025 International Quartet Competition held at the Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, part of the Piping Live! festival.

The winning Field Marshal Montgomery quartet, led by Pipe-Sergeant Ben Duncan. L-R: Ben Duncan, Sandy Cameron, Piers Dover, and Ruaridh Brown. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Renowned for being one of the most nerve-wracking tests in the pipe band universe, with a standing room only crowd of about 400 ultra-critical piping zealots ready to pounce on any error, real or perceived.

The event calls for each quartet to perform a Medley and an MSR, and “secret” judges in the audience hand in their secret results, which are secretly tabulated.

Interestingly, the competition is probably the only pipe band contest in the UK not sanctioned by the RSPBA.

Also competing were quartets from the 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada); Inveraray & District (Scotland); Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand); Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland); and Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland).

A correction was made on Aug. 12, 2025. An earlier version of this article inadvertently misstated that the 78th Fraser Highlanders are from Scotland. The band is, of course, from Canada, and the report was duly amended.

 

