Bowen, Dominion win big at Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada – May 15-16, 2026 – The Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival took place Friday and Saturday, with worrisome bouts of snow, rain and wind threatening in the days leading up to the event, and even Saturday early morning had snow on the ground in Regina. And yet, the day started cool and clear, and gradually turned to sunshine and moderate warmth, making for a great day of competition.

The Prairie Piping Invitational on Friday evening featured some of North America’s top amateur talent with pipers from Nova Scotia, Ontario, Texas, Alberta and Saskatchewan performing for an appreciative crowd in the Regency Ballroom of the Hotel Saskatchewan.

The winner was Greg Bowen, Waterloo, Ontario. Second prize went to Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia and third prize to Abby Long of Houston. Also competing were Glen-mary Christopher, Coronach, Saskatchewan and Jonathan Kayln, Calgary, Alberta. Christopher was the winner of the Audience Favourite award, voted on by attendees.

The Dominion Pipe Band of Winnipeg, Manitoba, took the top awards in the Grade 2 events at the games on Saturday.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Dominion (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

MSR

1st Dominion (1,1,2,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,1,2)

Grade 3

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg

Grade 4

Medley

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg IV (2,2,2,2)

3rd Regina Police (3,3,3,3)

MSR

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg IV (2,2,2,3)

3rd Regina Police (3,3,3,2)

Grade 5

Marches

1st 96th Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,2,2,2)

3rd Edmonton Transit (2,3,3,3)

Judges for all events: Andrew Smith, Sean Somers (piping); Jacquie Troy-Carter (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble).