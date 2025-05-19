Dominion, City of Regina, Ethan DesChamps big winners at 2025 Saskatchewan Gathering

Regina, Saskatchewan—May 16-17, 2025—The weekend events kicked off with the Prairie Piping Invitational on Friday evening at the Hotel Saskatchewan’s Regency Ballroom. Five amateur pipers representing three provinces competed in a medley event. Over 150 people attended, and following the competition, they were treated to a selection of tunes from Alex Gandy.

1st Ethan DesChamps, Calgary

2nd Jonathan Kalyn, Calgary

3rd Glen-mary Christopher, Coronach, Saskatchewan

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Despite dire predictions of freezing temperatures and snow earlier in the week, the weekend weather cooperated for the main day of the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival at Victoria Park in the middle of the province’s capital city. There was a cool, sunny morning for solos and a moderate 13°C with sunshine in the afternoon.

Eight bands from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba competed for prizes in three grades. The recently formed Dominion Pipe Band of Winnipeg split the Grade 2 events with City of Regina, and Dominion also carried off the Best Drum Corps and Best Bass awards.

Ethan DesChamps won all four of the Grade 1 solo piping events.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Dominion (1,1,1,1,)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

MSR

1st City of Regina (2,2,1,1,)

2nd Dominion (1,1,2,2)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,2,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (4,4,1,2)

3rd St. Andrew’s Winnipeg (2,3,3,3)

4th Regina Police (3,2,4,4)

MSR

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,2,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (2,4,1,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s Winnipeg (3,3,3,2)

4th Regina Police (4,2,4,4)

Grade 5

1st Foothills Caledonia Youth (1,1,1,1)

2nd 96th Highlanders (2,2,2,2)

Judges for all band events: Alex Gandy, Dave Hicks (piping); Jeremy White (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Piping Trio for Beginners

1st Sara, Jocelyn and Kylie Kozub

Piping Quartet (Medley)

1st Foothills Caledonia Youth #1

2nd Foothills Caledonia Youth #2

Solo Piping

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

3rd Glen-mary Christopher

MSR

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

3rd Glen-mary Christopher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

3rd Glen-mary Christopher

6/8 March

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Glen-mary Christopher

3rd Jonathon Kalyn

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Clara Aellen

MSR

1st Spencer Roberts

2nd Nate Linsley

3rd Radek Horejda

4th Clara Aellen

5th Malcolm Dawson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Clara Aellen

3rd Radek Horejda

4th Spencer Roberts

5th Malcolm Dawson

6/8 March

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Spencer Roberts

3rd Clara Aellen

4th Radek Horejda

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Matthew Owen-Hunt

2nd Kellan Harris-Still

3rd Jane Borne

4th Val Gray

5th Simon Tigert

6th Carl Heaman-Warne

MSR

1st Spencer Roberts

2nd Nate Linsley

3rd Radek Horejda

4th Clara Aellen

5th Malcolm Dawson

2/4 March

1st Declan Kyle

2nd Matthew Owen-Hunt

3rd Holly Arychuk

4th Kellan Harris-Still

5th Amanda Todoschuk

6th Jane Borne

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kellan Harris-Still

2nd Matthew Owen-Hunt

3rd Declan Kyle

4th Jane Borne

5th Liam Noble

6th Matthew Bryson

Jig

1st Declan Kyle

2nd Kellan Harris-Still

3rd Holly Arychuk

4th Matthew Owen-Hunt

5th Jane Borne

6th Simon Tigert

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Ronin McCallum

2nd Callum McClelland

3rd Maureen Wallace

4th Sara Kozub

5th Frank Wallace

2/4 March

1st Ronin McCallum

2nd Kristie Lipinski

3rd Diane Kotelko

4th Connell Campbell

5th Sara Kozub

6th Carl Heaman-Warne

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ronin McCallum

2nd Connell Campbell

3rd Maureen Wallace

4th Sara Kozub

5th Diane Kotelko

6th Kristie Lipinski

Grade 5

Slow Air

1st Ireland Boen

2nd Kylie Kozub

3rd James Mowat

4th Jeremy Ferguson

5th Jacob Burbano McFee

6th Alexander McDonald

Grade 5A

2/4 March

1st Kylie Kozub

2nd Ireland Boen

3rd James May

4th Samuel Burbano McFee

5th Maddox Mills

6th Matteo May

Grade 5B

2/4 March

1st Jeremy Ferguson

2nd Jocelyn Kozub

3rd Jacob Burbano McFee

4th Alexander McDonald

5th Justin Heilman

6th James Mowat

Practice Chanter (2/4 March)

1st Ryan Barker

2nd Leo Vandekerckhove

3rd Dale Backlin

4th George-Antony Shariff

5th Nelia-Ann MacNevin

6th Alexander Broberg

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Jonny Graham

2nd Rachel Mowat

3rd Wayne Rempel

4th Shelley Bindon

2/4 March

1st Shelley Bindon

2nd Rachel Mowat

3rd Jonny Graham

4th Nathan Vircavs

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Sam Linsley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Linsley

6/8 March

1st Sam Linsley

Grade 2

MSR

1st Logan Blain

2nd Cole McLeod

2/4 March

1st Danny Tighe

2nd Jenah Healy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Danny Tighe

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Keenan Campbell

2nd Charlee (Nathan) Cardinal

3rd Sabine Schmeling

6/8 March

1st Keenan Campbell

2nd Sabine Schmeling

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Mattea Lasko

2nd Fiona Plischke

3rd Britton Boen

4th Ruby Schmeling

5th Sawyer Bryanton

6th Ross Lipinski

6/8 March

1st Fiona Plischke

2nd Britton Boen

3rd Mattea Lasko

4th Ruby Schmeling

Practice Pad (2/4 March)

1st Oliver May

2nd Daniel McDonald

3rd Jack Bushman

4th Ford Kusnick

5th Kian Kellett

6th Eric Ireland

Tenor

Intermediate

MSR

1st Claire Noble

2nd Veronica Lasko

Novice

2/4 March

1st Isla Seney

2nd Flora Kwiecinski

