Dominion, City of Regina, Ethan DesChamps big winners at 2025 Saskatchewan Gathering
Regina, Saskatchewan—May 16-17, 2025—The weekend events kicked off with the Prairie Piping Invitational on Friday evening at the Hotel Saskatchewan’s Regency Ballroom. Five amateur pipers representing three provinces competed in a medley event. Over 150 people attended, and following the competition, they were treated to a selection of tunes from Alex Gandy.
1st Ethan DesChamps, Calgary
2nd Jonathan Kalyn, Calgary
3rd Glen-mary Christopher, Coronach, Saskatchewan
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Despite dire predictions of freezing temperatures and snow earlier in the week, the weekend weather cooperated for the main day of the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival at Victoria Park in the middle of the province’s capital city. There was a cool, sunny morning for solos and a moderate 13°C with sunshine in the afternoon.
Eight bands from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba competed for prizes in three grades. The recently formed Dominion Pipe Band of Winnipeg split the Grade 2 events with City of Regina, and Dominion also carried off the Best Drum Corps and Best Bass awards.
Ethan DesChamps won all four of the Grade 1 solo piping events.
Grade 2
Medley
1st Dominion (1,1,1,1,)
2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)
MSR
1st City of Regina (2,2,1,1,)
2nd Dominion (1,1,2,2)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,2,1)
2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (4,4,1,2)
3rd St. Andrew’s Winnipeg (2,3,3,3)
4th Regina Police (3,2,4,4)
MSR
1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,2,1)
2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (2,4,1,3)
3rd St. Andrew’s Winnipeg (3,3,3,2)
4th Regina Police (4,2,4,4)
Grade 5
1st Foothills Caledonia Youth (1,1,1,1)
2nd 96th Highlanders (2,2,2,2)
Judges for all band events: Alex Gandy, Dave Hicks (piping); Jeremy White (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Piping Trio for Beginners
1st Sara, Jocelyn and Kylie Kozub
Piping Quartet (Medley)
1st Foothills Caledonia Youth #1
2nd Foothills Caledonia Youth #2
Solo Piping
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Jonathon Kalyn
3rd Glen-mary Christopher
MSR
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Jonathon Kalyn
3rd Glen-mary Christopher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Jonathon Kalyn
3rd Glen-mary Christopher
6/8 March
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Glen-mary Christopher
3rd Jonathon Kalyn
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Clara Aellen
MSR
1st Spencer Roberts
2nd Nate Linsley
3rd Radek Horejda
4th Clara Aellen
5th Malcolm Dawson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Clara Aellen
3rd Radek Horejda
4th Spencer Roberts
5th Malcolm Dawson
6/8 March
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Spencer Roberts
3rd Clara Aellen
4th Radek Horejda
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Matthew Owen-Hunt
2nd Kellan Harris-Still
3rd Jane Borne
4th Val Gray
5th Simon Tigert
6th Carl Heaman-Warne
MSR
1st Spencer Roberts
2nd Nate Linsley
3rd Radek Horejda
4th Clara Aellen
5th Malcolm Dawson
2/4 March
1st Declan Kyle
2nd Matthew Owen-Hunt
3rd Holly Arychuk
4th Kellan Harris-Still
5th Amanda Todoschuk
6th Jane Borne
Strathspey & Reel
1st Kellan Harris-Still
2nd Matthew Owen-Hunt
3rd Declan Kyle
4th Jane Borne
5th Liam Noble
6th Matthew Bryson
Jig
1st Declan Kyle
2nd Kellan Harris-Still
3rd Holly Arychuk
4th Matthew Owen-Hunt
5th Jane Borne
6th Simon Tigert
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Ronin McCallum
2nd Callum McClelland
3rd Maureen Wallace
4th Sara Kozub
5th Frank Wallace
2/4 March
1st Ronin McCallum
2nd Kristie Lipinski
3rd Diane Kotelko
4th Connell Campbell
5th Sara Kozub
6th Carl Heaman-Warne
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ronin McCallum
2nd Connell Campbell
3rd Maureen Wallace
4th Sara Kozub
5th Diane Kotelko
6th Kristie Lipinski
Grade 5
Slow Air
1st Ireland Boen
2nd Kylie Kozub
3rd James Mowat
4th Jeremy Ferguson
5th Jacob Burbano McFee
6th Alexander McDonald
Grade 5A
2/4 March
1st Kylie Kozub
2nd Ireland Boen
3rd James May
4th Samuel Burbano McFee
5th Maddox Mills
6th Matteo May
Grade 5B
2/4 March
1st Jeremy Ferguson
2nd Jocelyn Kozub
3rd Jacob Burbano McFee
4th Alexander McDonald
5th Justin Heilman
6th James Mowat
Practice Chanter (2/4 March)
1st Ryan Barker
2nd Leo Vandekerckhove
3rd Dale Backlin
4th George-Antony Shariff
5th Nelia-Ann MacNevin
6th Alexander Broberg
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Jonny Graham
2nd Rachel Mowat
3rd Wayne Rempel
4th Shelley Bindon
2/4 March
1st Shelley Bindon
2nd Rachel Mowat
3rd Jonny Graham
4th Nathan Vircavs
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
MSR
1st Sam Linsley
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sam Linsley
6/8 March
1st Sam Linsley
Grade 2
MSR
1st Logan Blain
2nd Cole McLeod
2/4 March
1st Danny Tighe
2nd Jenah Healy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Danny Tighe
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Keenan Campbell
2nd Charlee (Nathan) Cardinal
3rd Sabine Schmeling
6/8 March
1st Keenan Campbell
2nd Sabine Schmeling
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Mattea Lasko
2nd Fiona Plischke
3rd Britton Boen
4th Ruby Schmeling
5th Sawyer Bryanton
6th Ross Lipinski
6/8 March
1st Fiona Plischke
2nd Britton Boen
3rd Mattea Lasko
4th Ruby Schmeling
Practice Pad (2/4 March)
1st Oliver May
2nd Daniel McDonald
3rd Jack Bushman
4th Ford Kusnick
5th Kian Kellett
6th Eric Ireland
Tenor
Intermediate
MSR
1st Claire Noble
2nd Veronica Lasko
Novice
2/4 March
1st Isla Seney
2nd Flora Kwiecinski
