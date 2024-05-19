Saskatchewan Highland Gathering draws strong crowd in downtown Regina

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 18, 2024 – The weather was overcast, chilly and windy in the morning but bright and much warmer in the afternoon for the annual Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival, held at the provincial capitol’s downtown Victoria Park. Seven bands competed, and St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg and Saskatoon Police Pipe Bands took the first prizes in the Grade 4 competition in which five bands competed, and the overall award went to St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg.

The event attracted a good-sized crowd, who enjoyed entertaining and informative commentary from a well-prepared and knowledgeable presenter throughout the afternoon.

At the closing event, the games held an Indigenous Land Acknowledgemnt ceremony with members of the First Nations performing a traditional dance.

Grade 2 (one played, Medley & MSR)

1st City of Regina

Judges: John Elliott, Sean Somers (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 4

Marches

1st St. Andrew’s Winnipeg (1,2,1,3)

2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (2,1,4,1)

3rd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (3,3,3,2)

4th Saskatoon Police (5,4,2,4)

5th Regina Police (4,5,5,5)

Judges: John Elliott, Sean Somers (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Medley

1st Saskatoon Police

2nd St. Andrew’s Winnipeg

3rd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial

4th Regina Police

5th Conservatory of Performing Arts

Judges: John Elliott, Sean Somers (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 5 (marches, one played)

1st 96th Highlanders

Judges: John Elliott, Sean Somers (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

