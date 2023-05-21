Sun shines on Saskatchewan Games as Rocky Mountain prevails

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 20, 2023 – Despite a hard rain shower and some drizzle around 9 am, the weather proved friendly for a great day the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival. There was a full slate of amateur solo entries from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta and 11 bands played in the afternoon events. Calgary’s Rocky Mountain prevailed in the three-band Grade 2 event, playing for the first time with their new lead-drummer, Ian Aastrom, who was recruited after seeing the pipes|drums story about the band’s search.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,3,2)

3rd Winnipeg Police (3,3,1,3)

MSR

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,3,2)

3rd Winnipeg Police (3,3,1,3)

Grade 3

MSR and Medley (one band)

1st Winnipeg St. Andrew’s

Grade 4

Medley

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,1,2)

2nd St. Andrews IV (2,2,2,1)

3rd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (5,5,3,3)

4th Conservatory of Performing Arts (4,3,5,4)

5th Regina Police (3,4,4,5)

6th 96th Highlanders (6,6,6,6)

Marches

1st Saskatoon Police (2,2,1,1)

2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (1,1,4,2)

3rd St. Andrew’s IV (4,4,2,3)

4th Regina Police (3,3,5,4)

5th Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (5,5,3,5)

Grade 5 (marches, one band played)

1st 96th Highlanders

Open Best Parade Band

1st Regina Police

2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial

3rd Glenaura

Judges for all events were Alex Gandy, Dave Hicks (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); and Jim McGillivray (ensemble).

