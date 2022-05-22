Chilly piping at Regina with a Rocky Mountain and North Stratton Grade 2 split

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 21, 2022 – Calgary’s Rocky Mountain won the medley and North Stratton of Edmonton won the MSR in a three-band contest at the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival, the first in-person pipe band competition in the region in two years.

Rocky Mountain took four out of four firsts in piping, North Stratton winning the drumming in both events, and the ensemble breaking the tie each time.

The day started icy at 4°C but warmed to 12 by the time the bands competed. Judges for everything were Alex Gandy, Dave Hicks, (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); and Jim McGillivray (ensemble).

Grade 2

Medley

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,1,2)

3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

MSR

1st North Stratton (2,2,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)

3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Saskatoon Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd 96th Highlanders (2,2,2,3)

3rd Lord Selkirk RFM (3,3,3,2)

Marches

1st Saskatoon Police (2,2,1,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,2,2)

3rd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,3,3,3)

Grade 5 (Marches)

1st Edmonton RCMP