Calgary goes to North Stratton

Calgary – August 31, 2019 – The Calgary Highland Games took place in cool and damp conditions, with fairly constant rain in the mid-to-late morning. The Highland dancing platform was not covered, and some events were cancelled. The band events were spared the rain, which came back just in time for massed bands. In the Grade 2 event, North Stratton won a close contest on ensemble preference. Open Piper of the Day was Raphael Mercier of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and the Open Drummer of the Day was Elizabeth Shaw of Calgary.

The contest is the first of the weekend in Alberta, which includes the Canmore Highland Games on Sunday.

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st North Stratton (3,2,1,1) EP

2nd Rocky Mountain (1,1,3,2)

3rd City of Regina (2,3,2,3)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Calgary Police

2nd Kamloops

Grade 4 (QMM)

1st Edmonton and District

2nd Kamloops

Grade 5 (QMM)

1st Ogden Legion

Judges for all events were Michael Grey, Dave Hicks (piping); John Fisher (drumming) and Reid Maxwell (ensemble).

Related articles

North Stratton takes two over Alberta weekend

June 24, 2019

North Stratton wins first Battle of Alberta event

May 5, 2019

Rocky Mountain curtails competition plans

April 30, 2019