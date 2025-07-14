Roasted pipers at 34° Kamloops Games in BC

Kamloops, British Columbia – July 12, 2025 – In British Columbia’s remote southern interior, Kamloops boasts a population of more than 100,000, and the city expanded with the annual Kamloops Highland Games. A relatively small gathering of pipers, drummers, and pipe bands competed and performed as part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s summer circuit.

The weather was pure sunshine, with the temperature rising to 34°. The games overlapped with the Skagit Valley Highland Games in Washington State, which had a larger entry.

It was the second year back for the games, which took a hiatus from 2019 to 2023.

Bands

Grade 4

Medley

Kamloops Society

Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

Kamloops Society

Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)

Shuswap

Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

Erin Bell

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

Erin Bell

Judge: Mark Christy

Hornpipe & Jig

Erin Bell

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

Aaron Bergen

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

Aaron Bergen

Judge: Mark Christy

Jig

Aaron Bergen

Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Lisa McCargar

2nd Andrew Moore

3rd Diane Kotelko

Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Lisa McCargar

Judge: Mark Christy

Jig

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Lisa McCargar

Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 4

2/4 March

Diane Kotelko

Judge: Mark Christy

6/8 March

Diane Kotelko

Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Emma Lyons

2nd Noah Pinchbeck

Judge: Mark Christy

Slow Air

1st Noah Pinchbeck

2nd Emma Lyons

Judge: Mark Christy

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Marilyn Crandall

2nd Mary Thurber

3rd Karen Campbell

Judge: James Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Mary Thurber

2nd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: Mark Christy

Slow Air

1st Mary Thurber

2nd Karen Campbell

3rd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: Mark Christy

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 4

2/4 March

Chessa Ryan

Judge: Tennille Beaumont

6/8 March

Chessa Ryan

Judge: Tennille Beaumont

Tenor

Novice

2/4 March

1st Deena Aspinall

2nd Katharine Wojak

Judge: Tennille Beaumont

6/8 March

1st Deena Aspinall

2nd Katharine Wojak

Judge: Tennille Beaumont