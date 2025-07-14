Roasted pipers at 34° Kamloops Games in BC
Kamloops, British Columbia – July 12, 2025 – In British Columbia’s remote southern interior, Kamloops boasts a population of more than 100,000, and the city expanded with the annual Kamloops Highland Games. A relatively small gathering of pipers, drummers, and pipe bands competed and performed as part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s summer circuit.
The weather was pure sunshine, with the temperature rising to 34°. The games overlapped with the Skagit Valley Highland Games in Washington State, which had a larger entry.
It was the second year back for the games, which took a hiatus from 2019 to 2023.
Bands
Grade 4
Medley
Kamloops Society
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
Kamloops Society
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)
Shuswap
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
Hornpipe & Jig
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
Erin Bell
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
Erin Bell
Judge: Mark Christy
Hornpipe & Jig
Erin Bell
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Aaron Bergen
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
Aaron Bergen
Judge: Mark Christy
Jig
Aaron Bergen
Judge: Mark Christy
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Lisa McCargar
2nd Andrew Moore
3rd Diane Kotelko
Judge: James Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: Mark Christy
Jig
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: Mark Christy
Grade 4
2/4 March
Diane Kotelko
Judge: Mark Christy
6/8 March
Diane Kotelko
Judge: Mark Christy
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Emma Lyons
2nd Noah Pinchbeck
Judge: Mark Christy
Slow Air
1st Noah Pinchbeck
2nd Emma Lyons
Judge: Mark Christy
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Marilyn Crandall
2nd Mary Thurber
3rd Karen Campbell
Judge: James Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Mary Thurber
2nd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Mark Christy
Slow Air
1st Mary Thurber
2nd Karen Campbell
3rd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Mark Christy
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 4
2/4 March
Chessa Ryan
Judge: Tennille Beaumont
6/8 March
Chessa Ryan
Judge: Tennille Beaumont
Tenor
Novice
2/4 March
1st Deena Aspinall
2nd Katharine Wojak
Judge: Tennille Beaumont
6/8 March
1st Deena Aspinall
2nd Katharine Wojak
Judge: Tennille Beaumont
