July 14, 2025

Roasted pipers at 34° Kamloops Games in BC

Kamloops, British Columbia – July 12, 2025 – In British Columbia’s remote southern interior, Kamloops boasts a population of more than 100,000, and the city expanded with the annual Kamloops Highland Games. A relatively small gathering of pipers, drummers, and pipe bands competed and performed as part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s summer circuit.

The weather was pure sunshine, with the temperature rising to 34°. The games overlapped with the Skagit Valley Highland Games in Washington State, which had a larger entry.

It was the second year back for the games, which took a hiatus from 2019 to 2023.

Judges at the 2025 Kamloops Highland Games (L-R): Mark Christie, DJ Clarke (emcee), Tennille Beaumont, James Beaumont and Kevin McLean.

Bands
Grade 4
Medley
Kamloops Society
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR
Kamloops Society
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)
Shuswap
Judge: Kevin McLean, Mark Christy (piping); Tennille Beaumont (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

MSR
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
Erin Bell
Judge: James Beaumont

MSR
Erin Bell
Judge: Mark Christy

Hornpipe & Jig
Erin Bell
Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Aaron Bergen
Judge: James Beaumont

MSR
Aaron Bergen
Judge: Mark Christy

Jig
Aaron Bergen
Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Lisa McCargar
2nd Andrew Moore
3rd Diane Kotelko
Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: Mark Christy

Jig
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 4
2/4 March
Diane Kotelko
Judge: Mark Christy

6/8 March
Diane Kotelko
Judge: Mark Christy

Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Emma Lyons
2nd Noah Pinchbeck
Judge: Mark Christy

Slow Air
1st Noah Pinchbeck
2nd Emma Lyons
Judge: Mark Christy

Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Marilyn Crandall
2nd Mary Thurber
3rd Karen Campbell
Judge: James Beaumont

2/4 March
1st Mary Thurber
2nd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Mark Christy

Slow Air
1st Mary Thurber
2nd Karen Campbell
3rd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Mark Christy

Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 4
2/4 March
Chessa Ryan
Judge: Tennille Beaumont

6/8 March
Chessa Ryan
Judge: Tennille Beaumont

Tenor
Novice
2/4 March
1st Deena Aspinall
2nd Katharine Wojak
Judge: Tennille Beaumont

6/8 March
1st Deena Aspinall
2nd Katharine Wojak
Judge: Tennille Beaumont

 

