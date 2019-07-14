A. Lee turns in fine day at Kamloops
Kamloops, British Columbia – July 13, 2019 – Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, had a fine day at the Kamloops Highland Games, with two firsts and a second in the Open Solo Piping. James Beaumont of Vancouver continued his successful return to the boards with a strong showing, while Gordon Conn also enjoyed a good day. The Robert Malcolm Memorial group of bands in the Simon Fraser University organization swept the competitive grades.
Bands
Grade 1
1st Simon Fraser University
Grade 3
1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr3)
Grade 4
1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)
2nd Kamloops Pipe Band Society
3rd Shuswap
Drumming: Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)
Grade 5
1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)
2nd Shuswap
3rd Piping Hot Summer Drummer (Gr5)
Drumming: Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd James Beaumont
3rd John Lee
4th Kevin McLean
Judge: Donald Lindsay
MSR
1st Gordon Conn
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd James Beaumont
4th Zephan Knichel
5th John Lee
Judge: Donald Lindsay
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd James Beaumont
3rd John Lee
4th Gordon Conn
5th Kevin McLean
Judge: Seamus Coyne
Open Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Eric MacNeill
2nd Taylor Killoran
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Taylor Killoran
2nd Eric MacNeill
Judge: Scott Robertson
