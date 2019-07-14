A. Lee turns in fine day at Kamloops

Kamloops, British Columbia – July 13, 2019 – Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, had a fine day at the Kamloops Highland Games, with two firsts and a second in the Open Solo Piping. James Beaumont of Vancouver continued his successful return to the boards with a strong showing, while Gordon Conn also enjoyed a good day. The Robert Malcolm Memorial group of bands in the Simon Fraser University organization swept the competitive grades.

Bands

Grade 1

1st Simon Fraser University

Grade 3

1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr3)

Grade 4

1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)

2nd Kamloops Pipe Band Society

3rd Shuswap

Drumming: Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)

Grade 5

1st Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)

2nd Shuswap

3rd Piping Hot Summer Drummer (Gr5)

Drumming: Robert-Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd James Beaumont

3rd John Lee

4th Kevin McLean

Judge: Donald Lindsay

MSR

1st Gordon Conn

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd James Beaumont

4th Zephan Knichel

5th John Lee

Judge: Donald Lindsay

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd James Beaumont

3rd John Lee

4th Gordon Conn

5th Kevin McLean

Judge: Seamus Coyne

Open Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Eric MacNeill

2nd Taylor Killoran

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Taylor Killoran

2nd Eric MacNeill

Judge: Scott Robertson

