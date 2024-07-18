Kamloops returns to BCPA circuit after four-year hiatus

Kamloops, British Columbia – July 13, 2024 – The relatively small and highly congenial Kamloops Highland Games returned to the British Columbia Pipers Association competition circuit for the first time since 2019 under warm and dry conditions in the scenic town in south-central British Columbia at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers. There were no pipe band events but a good turnout by amateur soloists.

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

Daniel Lidgren

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Lisa McCargar

Judge: James Beaumont

Jig

1st Lisa McCargar

2nd Andrew Moore

3rd Scott Aspinall

Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Scott Aspinall

3rd Lisa McCargar

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

Troy Aitken

Judge: James Beaumont

2/4 March

Devon Miller

Judge: James Beaumont

6/8 March

1st Devon Miller

2nd Karen Campbell

Judge: James Beaumont

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 4

2/4 March

Taylor Esch

Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

Taylor Esch

Judge: Cam Dodson

Tenor

Intermediate

MSR

Keegan Willey

Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

1st Makayla Goodman

Judge: Cam Dodson

Novice

2/4 March

Deena Aspinall

Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

Deena Aspinall

Judge: Cam Dodson