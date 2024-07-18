Kamloops returns to BCPA circuit after four-year hiatus
Kamloops, British Columbia – July 13, 2024 – The relatively small and highly congenial Kamloops Highland Games returned to the British Columbia Pipers Association competition circuit for the first time since 2019 under warm and dry conditions in the scenic town in south-central British Columbia at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers. There were no pipe band events but a good turnout by amateur soloists.
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
Hornpipe & Jig
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: James Beaumont
Jig
1st Lisa McCargar
2nd Andrew Moore
3rd Scott Aspinall
Judge: James Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Scott Aspinall
3rd Lisa McCargar
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
Troy Aitken
Judge: James Beaumont
2/4 March
Devon Miller
Judge: James Beaumont
6/8 March
1st Devon Miller
2nd Karen Campbell
Judge: James Beaumont
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 4
2/4 March
Taylor Esch
Judge: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
Taylor Esch
Judge: Cam Dodson
Tenor
Intermediate
MSR
Keegan Willey
Judge: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
1st Makayla Goodman
Judge: Cam Dodson
Novice
2/4 March
Deena Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
Deena Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson
