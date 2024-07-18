Results
July 18, 2024

Kamloops returns to BCPA circuit after four-year hiatus

The setting for the small but scenic and relaxed Kamloops Highland Games.

Kamloops, British Columbia – July 13, 2024 – The relatively small and highly congenial Kamloops Highland Games returned to the British Columbia Pipers Association competition circuit for the first time since 2019 under warm and dry conditions in the scenic town in south-central British Columbia at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers. There were no pipe band events but a good turnout by amateur soloists.

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

MSR
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig
Daniel Lidgren
Judge: James Beaumont

Calgary’s Dan Lidgren was the lone Open grade solo piper at Kamloops.

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Lisa McCargar
Judge: James Beaumont

Jig
1st Lisa McCargar
2nd Andrew Moore
3rd Scott Aspinall
Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Scott Aspinall
3rd Lisa McCargar
Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 4
Piobaireachd
Troy Aitken
Judge: James Beaumont

2/4 March
Devon Miller
Judge: James Beaumont

6/8 March
1st Devon Miller
2nd Karen Campbell
Judge: James Beaumont

Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 4
2/4 March
Taylor Esch
Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March
Taylor Esch
Judge: Cam Dodson

Tenor
Intermediate
MSR
Keegan Willey
Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March
1st Makayla Goodman
Judge: Cam Dodson

Novice
2/4 March
Deena Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March
Deena Aspinall
Judge: Cam Dodson

 

