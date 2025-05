Angus J. MacColl on top at Highland & Islands 2025

Oban, Scotland—May 3, 2025—Winning the MSR and third in the Piobaireachd, Angus J. MacColl (the younger one) was the overall winner of the Premier and A-Grade category at the annual Highlands & Islands Solo Piping Competition. The Junior Under 18 aggregate winner was Peter MacKay on a Piobaireachd preference, and the overall Under 15 winner was Owen McCreadie, also on a Piobaireachd preference.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd (17 entered)

1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

3rd Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

Judges: Angus MacDonald; Ronnie McShannon

MSR (16 entered)

1st Angus J. MacColl

2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Judges: Angus MacDonald; Ronnie McShannon

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (21 entered)

1st Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland

2nd Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

3rd Gordon Barclay

4th Bobby Allen

Judges: Derek Fraser, Robert Wallace

MSR (21 entered)

1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

2nd Luke Kennedy, Dundee, Scotland

3rd Jonathan Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Lewis Barclay

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (24 entered)

1st Arran Green

2nd Hector Munro

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Iain Simpson

Judges: Logan Tannock, John Wilson

MSR (26 entered)

1st Christopher McCartan

2nd Arran Green

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Iain Simpson

Judge: Peter Hunt

Juniors

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Peter MacKay

3rd Ronald MacColl

4th Arran Brown

March

1st Arran Brown

2nd Peter MacKay

3rd Fergus Dorrington

4th Ronald MacColl

Strathspey & Reel

1st Peter MacKay

2nd Arran Brown

3rd Fergus Dorrington

4th Flynn Porter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Fergus Dorrington

2nd Arran Brown

3rd Flynn Porter

4th Peter MacKay

Under 15

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Erskine

2nd James Silcock

3rd Owen McCreadie

4th Libby Bezuidenhout

2/4 March

1st Nathan Issac

2nd Ross MacColl

3rd Mara Megan

6/8 March

1st Ross MacColl

2nd Mara Megan

3rd Nathan Issac

Strathspey & Reel

1st Evan McCracken

2nd Owen McCreadie

3rd Alfie Robertson

Jig

1st Ellie Harrison

2nd Evan McCraken

3rd Owen McCreadie

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Laura Shennan

2nd Alexander Cruickshank

3rd Robbie Dewar

4th Travis McKenna

Under 14

March

1st Mia Lopez

2nd Eilidh Raeside

3rd Hannah Greig

4th Fergus Hunt

12-14 Practice Chanter

1st Rory Fielden

2nd Abi Greenlaw

3rd Gregor Davies

Under 12 Practice Chanter

1st Michael McMillan

2nd Zoe Issac

3rd Cara Bezvisenhout

4th Mabel Sainsbury