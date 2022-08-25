Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Angus MacColl (the younger one) wins A-Grade March; S&R goes to Cameron MacDougall; Callum Moffatt takes both B-Grade light music events

Oban, Scotland – August 25, 2022 – The second day of the two-day Argyllshire Gathering went to its traditional spot outdoors at Mossfield Park, with many of the competitors gathering at the train station for the traditional march to the games through the west Highland town. Conditions were generally clear but colder with a strong wind at times.

In the A0-Grade light music, Angus J. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the March and Nigg, Scotland’s Cameron MacDougall took the Strathspey & Reel. Each is now eligible to compete in the Former Winners MSR at the Argyllshire Gathering.

The B-Grade events were the first out with results, and Callum Moffat of Lockerbie, Scotland, took both the March and the Strathspey & Reel events, catapulted him into future A-Grade competitions.

A-Grade

March

1st Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

2nd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

3rd James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

4th Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

5th Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Dr. Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

Also competing (alphabetical): James Beaumont, Salmon Arm, British Columbia; Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia; Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Gordon Conn, Vancouver; Seumas Coyne, Claremont, California; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North New Zealand; Michael Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Bill Geddes, Glasgow; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Scotland; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand; Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Sean McKeown, Bowanville, Ontario; Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland; Derek Midgley, Tinto Falls, New Jersey; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; John Mulhearn, Glasgow; Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand; Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland; Darach Urquhart,Bishopbriggs, Scotland; Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch.

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron MacDougall

2nd Calum Watson

3rd Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland

4th Callum Beaumont

5th Angus J. MacColl

Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Richard Parkes, Robert Wallace

Also competing (alphabetical): James Beaumont; Alan Bevan; Calum Brown; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle; Gordon Conn; Seumas Coyne; James Duncan MacKenzie; Stuart Easton; Michael Fitzhenry; Jamie Forrester; Bill Geddes; Steven Gray; Andrew Hayes; Jenny Hazzard; Liam Kernaghan; Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland; Peter MacGregor; James MacHattie; Ben McClamrock; Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland; Ashley McMichael; Derek Midgley; John Mulhearn; Willie Rowe; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; Matt Wilson; and Greg Wilson.

B-Grade

March

1st Callum Moffat

2nd Calum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Lachie Dick, Edinburgh

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callum Mofatt

2nd Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario

3rd Ross Miller, Glasgow

4th Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

5th Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Judges: Archie MacLean, Jack Taylor, Bob Worrall

Also competing (alphabetical): Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland; Scott Armstrong, Auckland; Ursa Beckford, Washington, DC; Xavier Boderiou, Brittany; Ruairidh Brown; Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland; Jason Craig, Powmill, Scotland; John Dew, Glasgow; Lachie Dick, Edinburgh; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Decker Forrest, Skye, Scotland; Andrew Hall, Glasgow; Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Torphins, Scotland; Anna Kummerlow, Klasdrum, Germany; Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Angus MacPhee, Inverness; Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver; Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Dan Nevans, Glasgow; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Jonathon Simpson; and Brodie Watson-Massey.

Jig (for all A- and B-Grade competitors)

1st Calum Brown

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Ross Miller

4th John Dew

5th Alan Bevan

Judges: Robert Barnes, Murray Henderson

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from the 2022 Argyllshire Gathering as they become available.