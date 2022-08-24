The 2022 Argyllshire Gathering: Jamie Forrester takes Gold Medal, MSR to Connor Sinclair, Angus D. MacColl wins Senior Piob, Calum Watson first in Silver Medal

Oban, Scotland – August 24, 2022 – The Argyllshire Gathering returned to its customary set of in-person competitions for the first time since 2019, with day one events held in various indoor venues in the scenic west Highland town. Jamie Forrester of Haddington, Scotland, won the Highland Society of London Gold Medal against 26 other competitors, adding his name permanently to piping history. For his success, Forrester also earns an invitation to the 2022 Glenfiddich Championship in October.

In the first results announced, Calum Watson of Bathgate, Scotland, was the winner of the Silver Medal. Watson and third-prize-winner Jonathon Simpson of Bo’ness, Scotland, are both members of the Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

In the Senior Piobaireachd, local piping sensation Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland took the prize and thus also gained an invitation to the Glenfiddich, joining Forrester and previous qualifiers Glenn Brown of Glasgow, Dollar, Scotland’s Callum Beamont and 2021 Glenfiddich winner Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia. It was MacColl’s fifth time winning the Senior Piobaireachd.

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (27 competed)

1st Jamie Forrester, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “The End of the High Bridge”

3rd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “The Daughter’s Lament”

4th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario, “The Prince’s Salute”

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Bob Worrall

Also competing (alphabetical): Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh; James Duncan Mackenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; William Geddes, Glasgow; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland; Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia; Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland; Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland; and Darach Urquhart, Bishopbriggs, Scotland.

Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals, 19 competed)

1st Angus D. MacColl, “The Unjust Incarceration”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland, “Nameless, Cherede Darievea”

3rd Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “Nameless, Cherede Darievea”

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Sound of the Waves Against the Castle of Duntroon”

5th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Lament for the Harp Tree”

Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, Colin MacLellan

Also competing (alphabetical): Glenn Brown; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Roddy MacLeod, Moodiesburn, Scotland; Peter McCalister; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Silver Medal (26 competed)

1st Calum Watson, “The Big Spree”

2nd Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland, “Nameless”

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

4th Anna Kummerlow, Klasdrum, Germany, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”

5th John Dew, Glasgow, “Isobel MacKay”

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace

Also competing (alphabetical): Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand; Ursa Beckford, Washington, DC; Xavier Boderiou, Landrevarzec, Brittany; Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland; Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland; Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland; Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland; Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Michael Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland; Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand; Zephan Knichel, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland; Ross Miller, Glasgow; Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand; and Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh.

Former Winners MSR

1st Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd (for pipers 22 years old and younger, not competing in the other piobaireachd events)

1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

2nd Gregor MacDonald, Oban, Scotland

3rd Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

4th Liam Nicolson, Australia

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they become available.