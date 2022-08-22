Next up: The Argyllshire Gathering will determine history-making winners

Now that the dust has settled from the World Pipe Band Championships, about 70 of the world’s top competitive solo pipers will converge once again on Oban, Scotland, for the two-day Argyllshire Gathering on Wednesday, August 24th and Thursday, August 25th.

One of the most important solo piping contests there is, “Oban” features one of the two Highland Society of London Gold Medals for piobaireachd, the Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel, and the Senior Piobaireachd for those who have at least one of those Gold Medals.

The Argyllshire Gathering was first held in 1871 and is the sister-contest to the Northern Meeting at Inverness, Scotland, also a two-day event this year scheduled for September 2-3.

The Argyllshire Gathering managed to hold a few special indoor events and a full slate of light music in 2021, and in 2020 held a few online contests. The Northern Meeting, on the other hand, elected to take a two-year hiatus.

While the Northern Meeting has been all-indoor for almost 75 years, the Argyllshire Gathering still holds most of its prestigious light music events outdoors on the Thursday, in a traditional Highland games setting at Mossfield Park. The world’s best pipers are at the mercy of the conditions on Thursday, sometimes faced with appalling weather conditions and always with various athletic races whizzing around them, starter pistols going off, and diesel generators supplying power to vendors and a bouncy castle.

The day kicks off with pipers voluntarily leading the kilted Argyllshire gentry in a parade through the town with the new Gold Medallist and Silver Medallist in the pipe-major and pipe-sergeant spots, respectively. The “band” traditionally plays John MacColl’s 2/4 march “The Argyllshire Gathering” when they enter the park.

Apart from those in the events for winners of qualifying contests, pipers have to apply in hope that their entry will be accepted. The results of the applications can be a great relief or grave disappointment, especially for those entering the Gold Medal and the Silver Medal.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they become available.

Here are the schedules and orders-of-play.

Wednesday, August 24th (indoor venues)

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (9 am, held in Corran Halls’ Studio Theatre)

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland

William Geddes, Glasgow

Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

James Duncan Mackenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

Darach Urquhart, Bishopbriggs, Scotland

Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland

Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Nick Hudson, Houston

Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

John Mulhearn, Glasgow

Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Bob Worrall

Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals, 9 am, Corran Halls Main Hall)

Peter McCalister

Roddy MacLeod, Moodiesburn, Scotland

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Connor Sinclair

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Glenn Brown

Alasdair Henderson

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Colin MacLellan, Iain MacFadyen

Silver Medal (9 am, Rockfield Centre)

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Matt Pantaleoni, Saint Louis

Ross Miller, Glasgow

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand

Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario

John McDonald, Aberdeen

Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Ursa Beckford, Washington, DC

Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

Xavier Boderiou, Landrevarzec, Brittany

John Dew, Glasgow

Zephan Knichel, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Michael Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Anna Kummerlow, Kladrum, Germany

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace

Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel (4 pm, for winners of at least one of either the A-Grade March or Strathspey & Reel, Argyllshire Gathering Hall)

Angus D. MacColl

Alasdair Henderson

Jack Lee

Sarah Muir

Roddy MacLeod

Fred Morrison

Ben Duncan

Finlay Johnston

Stuart Liddell

Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Bruce Gandy

Glenn Brown

Connor Sinclair

Alex Gandy

Alastair Lee

Cameron Drummond

Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland

Willie McCallum

Gordon McCready

Andrew Carlisle

Ian K. MacDonald

Iain Speirs

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Richard Parkes, John Wilson

Thursday, August 25th (all events at Mossfield Park rain or shine)

A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel (both events unless noted)

Gordon Bruce

Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

James MacHattie

Darach Urquhart

Connor Sinclair (S&R only)

Derek Midgley

Calum Watson

Jamie Forrester

Greig Canning

Angus J. MacColl

John Mulhearn

Stuart Easton

Fred Morrison (March only)

Callum Beaumont

Calum Brown

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Steven Leask

Liam Kernaghan

Andrew Hayes

Andrew Carlisle (March only)

Ashley McMichael

Ben Duncan (March only)

James Beaumont, Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Sarah Muir (S&R only)

Innes Smith

Peter Macgregor, Dunfermline, Scotland

Greg Wilson, Christchurch

Ben McClamrock

Sean McKeown

Michael Fitzhenry

Cameron MacDougall

William Geddes

Alan Bevan

Gordon Conn, Vancouver

Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand

Ian K. MacDonald (March only)

James Duncan MacKenzie

Glenn Brown (S&R only)

Iain Speirs (S&R only)

Seumas Coyne, Claremont, California

Nick Hudson

Gordon McCready (S&R only)

March judges: Jimmy Banks, Dr. Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel judges: Iain MacFadyen, Richard Parkes, Robert Wallace

B-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel

Ruairidh Brown

Jason Craig, Powmill, Scotland

Angus MacPhee, Inverness

Scott Armstrong, Auckland

Brodie Watson-Massey

Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Torphins, Scotland

Andrew Hall, Glasgow

Matt Pantaleoni

Andrew Ferguson

Anna Kummerlow

Zephan Knichel

Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Lachie Dick, Edinburgh

Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Jacob Dicker

Xavier Boderiou

Jonathon Simpson

Ursa Beckford

Sandy Cameron

Peter McCalister

Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

Finlay Cameron

Kris Coyle

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Alastair Murray

Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

John Dew

Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Dan Nevans, Glasgow

John McDonald, Aberdeen

Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

Decker Forrest, Skye, Scotland

March judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel judges: Archie MacLean, Jack Taylor, Bob Worrall

There’s a Jig contest for A- and B-Grade competitors, light music events for pipers 17 years old and younger, contests for young pipers from the Argyllshire region, and the annual MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd competition for pipers 22 years old and younger.