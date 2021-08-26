Oban 150 Day 2: Leask, Liddell take the top-tier firsts

Oban, Scotland – August 26, 2021 – The second day of special solo piping events marking the Argyllshire Gathering’s 150th anniversary took place in the town’s Mossfield Park, traditional home to the Thursday games. The day was bright and warm, temperatures soaring to 22 degrees, with the piping held in a separate area away from the other Highland games activities.

Events were limited by necessity to top-tier pipers living in Scotland. Steven Leask and Stuart Liddell won the March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively, for those grade Premier and A by the Competing Pipers Association, and John Dew enjoyed a second a first in the March and Strathspey & Reel for B-Grade players. Liddell also won the Open Jig, in which all competitors could compete.

Premier & A-Grade

March

1st Steven Leask, Glasgow

2nd Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Ian Duncan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

2. Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Calum Watson, Lasswade, Scotland

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Judges: Colin MacLellan, John Wilson

Open Jig

1st Stuart Liddell, “Inspector Donald Campbell of Ness,” “The Old Woman’s Dance”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Steven Gray

4th Ben Duncan

5th Sarah Muir

Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Colin MacLellan

B-Grade

March

1st Andrew Hall, London

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

5th Ruairidh Brown, Glasgow

Judges: Iain MacFadyen, John Wilson