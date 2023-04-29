Roddy MacLeod, Sarah Muir the big winners at Highlands & Islands
Oban, Scotland – April 29, 2023 – Roddy MacLeod won the Premier / A-Grade Piobaireachd and Sarah Muir took the MSR at the Highlands & Islands solo piping competitions held at Oban High School as part of the larger Music & Dance festival. The events were held at the Corran Halls. Second in the MSR, MacLeod took the overall trophy.
Premier / A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow
3rd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
4th Bill Geddes, Dumfries, Scotland
MSR
1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow
2nd Roddy MacLeod
3rd Steven Leask
4th Callum Watson, Annan, Scotland
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
3rd John MacDonald
4th Luke Kennedy, Lanarkshire, Scotland
MSR
1st Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd Luke Kennedy
4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow
C-Grade
MSR
1st Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland
2nd Alistair Brown
3rd Kyle Shead
4th Andrew Hutton, Ontario
NO COMMENTS YET