Colin MacNeill wins overall at 2026 RSPS Amateur Solo Piping
Edinburgh – May 9, 2026 – Winning the Piobaireachd and placing in the MSR and Jig events, Colin MacNeill of Edinburgh was the overall winner of the 2026 Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society Annual Solo Piping Competition at the RSPS Rooms at 127 Rose Street North Lane in Scotland’s capital city centre.
Bob Frater won the MSR, and Charles Dunbar took the Jig at the event for Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society members, an organization that caters to those who otherwise don’t compete.
Piobaireachd (Strathcona Cup)
1st Colin MacNeill, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Charles Dunbar
3rd John Frater
MSR
1st Bob Frater
2nd John Frater
3rd Colin MacNeill
Jig
1st Charles Dunbar
2nd Colin MacNeill
3rd Stephen Whitton
Jenny Hazzard and Colin MacLellan judged all three events.
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