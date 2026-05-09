Colin MacNeill wins overall at 2026 RSPS Amateur Solo Piping

Edinburgh – May 9, 2026 – Winning the Piobaireachd and placing in the MSR and Jig events, Colin MacNeill of Edinburgh was the overall winner of the 2026 Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society Annual Solo Piping Competition at the RSPS Rooms at 127 Rose Street North Lane in Scotland’s capital city centre.

Bob Frater won the MSR, and Charles Dunbar took the Jig at the event for Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society members, an organization that caters to those who otherwise don’t compete.

Piobaireachd (Strathcona Cup)

1st Colin MacNeill, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Charles Dunbar

3rd John Frater

MSR

1st Bob Frater

2nd John Frater

3rd Colin MacNeill

Jig

1st Charles Dunbar

2nd Colin MacNeill

3rd Stephen Whitton

Jenny Hazzard and Colin MacLellan judged all three events.