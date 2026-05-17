Walter J. Cowan, 1936-2026

Walter J. Cowan passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2026, in Annan, Scotland. Born in Annan on August 7, 1936, he became one of the most influential pipers, pipe-majors and senior light music judges of his generation, as well as a foundational figure in the piping traditions of South West Scotland.

Piping was deeply rooted in the Cowan family. His uncle, Walter J. Cowan, served as a pipe-major in the Scots Guards, while Walter first learned the pipes from his father, Jack Cowan, himself a piper who saw action during the Second World War with the King’s Own Scottish Borderers under Pipe-Major John Slattery. Jack Cowan was also a respected composer, writing “The British Legion March” and the beautiful 6/8 march, “Provost McNeish, Annan,” later published in Willie Bryson’s Edcath Collection.

In 1948, Walter began lessons in Edinburgh with the renowned Willie Bryson, a pupil of Robert Reid, at Sinclair’s shop, tuition that would profoundly influence both his playing and the wider Cowan family tradition.

Walter received his treasured silver-and-ivory Henderson pipes from his uncle, Pipe-Major George Grant. The instrument had originally been presented by the City of Glasgow to the Cameronians and later came into Grant’s possession during his service as pipe-major in the Scots Guards and pipe-sergeant to Donald Shaw Ramsay in the Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band. After George emigrated to Canada and later passed away, the pipes eventually returned from Ontario to Annan.

The pinnacle of Walter’s solo piping career came in 1982 when he won both the March and the Strathspey & Reel at the Argyllshire Gathering with performances of “The Duchess of Edinburgh” and “The Caledonian Society of London” and “Major Manson,” respectively. The victory qualified him for the Former Winners MSR. Following his retirement from competition, he became a familiar and highly respected figure on the judging bench at the Argyllshire Gathering, Northern Meeting, London competitions and the Glenfiddich Piping Championship.

Walter also played under Pipe-Major Ronnie McCallum in the 8th Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, forging lifelong connections with Argyllshire pipers and proudly wearing his 8th Argylls tie while judging in later years.

As pipe-major, alongside his brother Pipe-Sergeant John Cowan and leading drummer Norrie Thompson, Walter led the Grade 2 Annan Ex-Servicemen’s Club (Annan British Legion) Pipe Band to victory at the World Pipe Band Championships at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, in 1986. The band also won Grade 2 at the Scottish Championships and the RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions title that year.

During the 1980s and ’90s, the town of Annan, with a population of only 9,000, boasted both a Grade 1 band and the highly successful Grade 2 Maclean of Annan Pipe Band. The achievements of the Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary and Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Bands followed on from the success of the Ex-Servicemen’s Club and Maclean of Annan, with many of the same players continuing to raise standards throughout the region.

In later years, Walter was involved in editing and compiling the acclaimed Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Pipe Band Music Collection. He valued greatly the camaraderie, music and friendship shared with fellow pipers, including James Henderson, Ian MacLellan and Jimmy Banks.

Walter also served as a trustee of the South West of Scotland Piping & Drumming Trust, helping to ensure the continuation of the region’s strong piping traditions for future generations.

The enjoyment and fellowship of piping always remained central to Walter’s life. He was generous with his time, encouragement and advice to younger players travelling to compete, and many fondly remembered his warmth and hospitality at gatherings such as the Cowal Games, where he once put up a young Bruce Gandy in his caravan.

He leaves a lasting legacy through both his family and the many musicians he inspired, including his nephews Ross Cowan, Silver Medallist and piping tutor with North Lanarkshire Schools, and Euan Cowan, Lance-Sergeant in the Scots Guards and piping tutor on the Isle of Lewis, as well as Jack Cowan, Craig Cowan and his grandson Callum Henderson.

Deepest condolences are extended to his daughters, Seonaid and Catriona, and to the wider Cowan family circle.

– Our thanks to Ross Cowan for generously contributing this piece about his late uncle