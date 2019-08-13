2019 International Quartet Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery

Glasgow – August 13, 2019 – After two rounds of pressure-cooker performances, Field Marshal Montgomery repeated as International Quartet champions, in a pressure-cooker contest held at the packed 400-seat plus standing room Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

The quartet was made up of FMM pipers Graham Drummond (leader), Scott Wallace, Bradley Parker and Glenn Ross.

The single winner prize was assessed by a group of eight “secret” judges scattered throughout the audience, but generally known to anyone who seeks to find out.

Also competing (in alphabetical order) were:

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand)

Glasgow Police (Scotland)

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia.

Each band had to perform an MSR in the first round and a medley in the second, the competition being a test of tuning, unison and intestinal fortitude.

The event was first held in 2007, with St. Laurence O’Toole of Ireland winning.

The competition is officially part of the 2019 Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival. Tickets were priced at £16.50 / $26.50.

