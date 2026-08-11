Worlds Week Question of the Day #1: Is it time to replace the Grade 1 and Grade 2 MSR?

We’re asking one important question each day of Piping Live! 2026.

Here are responses from Tuesday, August 11th, on whether it’s time for the Grade 1 and Grade 2 MSR events to be replaced with something else (including retaining the MSR in a different way).

If you’re around Piping Live! and would like to express your (very) brief thoughts on the new Question of the Day, just step right up if you see us! All opinions are welcome and valid. . . and it won’t be the end of the world (or your pipe band) if you say it.

And be sure to watch until the end!

Stay tuned for the next Question of the Day!