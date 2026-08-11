Results
August 11, 2026

Pipe Idol Heat 2 goes to Lachlan Rennie

Lachlan Rennie

Glasgow – August 11, 2026 – The first heat of Piping Live!’s 2026 Pipe Idol competition was won by 16-year-old Lachlan Rennie, chosen by an unidentified group of three judges to go through to the four-piper Grand Final on Thursday, August 13th.

Each piper in the heats must perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley.

Also competing were Xavier Luzar, Australia; Jack Martin, Vancouver; and Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts.

Martin took the place of Scotland’s Annabel Charlton, who unfortunately had to withdraw due to a fractured wrist.

Rennie will join Liam Nicolson of Melbourne, Australia, in the Pipe Idol Final after the completion of Heat 3 and Heat 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The contest was held at the Festival’s Centre Stage before a large crowd enjoying blazing sunshine, with Fergus Muirhead hosting.

Here are a few clips of Lachlan Rennie’s performance:

 

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See also
Results
August 10, 2026
British Solo Drumming Champion 2026: Steven Shedden
Results
August 10, 2026
Liam Nicolson wins 2026 Pipe Idol Round 1
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