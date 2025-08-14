Alex Pavlovic: 2025 Pipe Idol Champion

Glasgow – August 14, 2025 – Alex Pavlovic of Houston was the winner of the 2025 Pipe Idol Solo Piping Competition, the annual event that pits 16 of the world’s top young pipers against each other in four rounds of four, the winner of each round going through to the final.

Earlier in the day, Pavlovic won the fourth round, making it a gruelling day of high-pressure piping before discerning audiences. The Grand Finale was held in the National Piping Centre’s auditorium before a packed house.

For his success, Pavlovic received a set of Fred Morrison Reelpipes, which were presented by Morrison himself.

Also in the final were Liam Docherty, Australia; Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland; and Eala Niamh McElhinney, Glasgow.

Each piper had to perform an MSR, a Hornpipe & Jig and a Medley, all comprising music of their own choice, with unidentified experts judging from the audience.

Also competing in the heats were Ross Aitchison, Scotland; Aaron Brown, Scotland; Tayla Eagle, New Zealand; Thomas Fallon, Scotland; Malachi Johannsen, USA; Chris McCarten, Scotland; Liam Nicolson, Australia; Catriona Norman, Scotland; Andrew Pattison, Scotland; Magnus Stone, USA; Mihir Zambre, USA; and Andrew Zhao, USA.

To be accepted to the competition, pipers had to go through an audition process by submitting recordings of their playing. There were reportedly 44 applicants from all over the world.