August 15, 2024

Bobby Allen: 2024 Pipe Idol Champion

Bobby Allen (left) with Fred Morrison, accepting his Reelpipes after winning the 2024 Pipe Idol championship.

Glasgow – August 15, 2024 – After four heats to determine four finalists, Bobby Allen of Glasgow emerged as the 2024 Pipe Idol competition winner for pipers 21 and younger.

For his work, Allen received a set of Reelpipes from and made by Fred Morrison. Allen had qualified earlier in the day as the winner of Heat 4.

Also in the final:

  • Reece Doherty, Donegal, Ireland
  • Eala McElhinney, Glasgow
  • MacKenzie Fraser, Glasgow

As with the preliminary events, the final was held in the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street headquarters auditorium.

Each competitor was required to perform an MSR, a hornpipe and jig, and a medley comprising their own choice of tunes. They were judged by unnamed audience members chosen by Piping Live! organizers.

Many Pipe Idol contestants have gone on to enjoy highly successful competitive piping careers at the highest levels.

 

