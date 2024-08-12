Results
August 12, 2024

MacKenzie Fraser takes first Pipe Idol heat at Piping Live!

MacKenzie Fraser of Glasgow competing in heat 1 of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 12, 2024 – MacKenzie Fraser of Glasgow won the first heat in the 2024 Pipe Idol competition at this year’s Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping.

The heat was held at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium and judged by a group of unidentified pipers in the audience. They were the ones looking very serious.

Also competing:

  • Nicholas Shelburn, Brisbane
  • Liam Forrest, Mission City, British Columbia
  • Alex Pavlovic, USA

Each contestant had to perform an MSR, a hornpipe & jig and a medley.

Each of the next three Pipe Idol heats are held on successive days, with the Grand Final to determine the champion staged on Thursday, August 15th, also at the National Piping Centre’s MacPhater Street headquarters.

Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won last year’s Pipe Idol.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more from Piping Live!

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
August 10, 2024
Ed Langille, 1936-2024
News
August 10, 2024
NPC launches Maket Collective as “a focal point for content about women in piping and drumming”
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?