MacKenzie Fraser takes first Pipe Idol heat at Piping Live!

Glasgow – August 12, 2024 – MacKenzie Fraser of Glasgow won the first heat in the 2024 Pipe Idol competition at this year’s Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping.

The heat was held at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium and judged by a group of unidentified pipers in the audience. They were the ones looking very serious.

Also competing:

Nicholas Shelburn, Brisbane

Liam Forrest, Mission City, British Columbia

Alex Pavlovic, USA

Each contestant had to perform an MSR, a hornpipe & jig and a medley.

Each of the next three Pipe Idol heats are held on successive days, with the Grand Final to determine the champion staged on Thursday, August 15th, also at the National Piping Centre’s MacPhater Street headquarters.

Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won last year’s Pipe Idol.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more from Piping Live!