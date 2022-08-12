Luke Kennedy wins 2022 Pipe Idol

Glasgow – August 11, 2022 – Luke Kennedy of Dundee, Scotland, emerged the winner of the 2022 Pipe Idol solo piping competition for young pipers from around the world.

Kennedy qualified for the final along with Bobby Allen, Glasgow; Australia’s David Stulpner; and Jamie Brownlie, Lanark, Scotland, after each were the winners of preliminary heats, each with four competing, held throughout the week at the Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival.

For his efforts, Kennedy received a new set of Fred Morrison reelpipes. Each competitor had to play an MSR, some piobaireachd, and a selection of tunes of their own choosing.

Participants in Pipe Idol often go on to enjoy a successful career in the top levels of solo piping.